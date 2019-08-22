Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

When Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton will face each other at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Aug 24), one team will be looking to build on their momentum while the other will be hoping to gain some.

The Seagulls’ fans criticized their board for sacking Chris Hughton at the end of the last season, but Tony Bloom & Co. clearly had a plan. Graham Potter has done an amazing job with Brighton thus far. After a great pre-season where his team won 4 out of 5 games, the Seagulls had a dream start to their Premier League campaign when they defeated Watford by 3-0 at Vicarage Road. In their last game against a strong West Ham United, Brighton settled for a 1-1 draw but could have easily emerged as winners.

The Saints, on the other hand, were in a jovial mood a few months ago, when their new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl completely rejuvenated the ailing side. The Austrian Jurgen Klopp, as he is often called, pulled off wonders for the Saints, and fans expected to build on the second-half form of the last season.

However, things didn’t go as planned as Hasenhuttl’s side received a 3-0 drubbing at Burnley in their very first game of the season. Though they were better in the second game against the mighty Liverpool, Klopp’s men walked away with 3 points.

Brighton somehow managed to survive last season, finishing at 17th. Southampton were placed right above them. While Brighton reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Southampton were knocked out in the 3rd round. On the contrary, Southampton reached the 4th round of the EFL Cup whereas Brighton were eliminated in the 2nd round.

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides last met in March, where Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike earned Southampton 3 points at the Amex Stadium. Earlier in the season, the two sides played out a 2-2 thriller. While Hojbjerg and Danny Ings gave Southampton a two-goal lead, Shan Duffy and Glenn Murray completed Brighton’s spirited comeback.

Though there’s not much to separate the two sides on paper, Brighton are likelier to win because of their good run of form. For this reason, a Brighton victory is trading at 2.45 at Bigpesa.com, whereas a Southampton victory is trading at 3.1. A draw is trading at 3.3.

New look Seagulls expected to get 3 points

Brighton have made some smart buys in the summer and didn’t hesitate while splashing cash. They broke their club record fee multiple times to sign quality players like Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster. While Webster is yet to play, the other two have got their names on the score sheet.

Expect goals, but not aplenty

Though Southampton have added to their attacking firepower by signing Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo, they have scored only once thus far. On the other hand, Brighton have netted 4 goals so far, while their strong defence has conceded only a single goal.

Things are expected to be calm at Amex with over 0.5 goals trading at 1.06, whereas over 1.5 goals is trading at 1.34. Things don’t change much unless we cross the over 2.5 goals-mark. Trading at 2.01, 2-3 goal range is the likeliest.

Bank on Brighton duo

Having found the net in his very first competitive game, Neal Maupay is most likely to score, alongside his Brighton teammate Glenn Murray. Both players are trading at 2.85. Having scored Southampton’s only goal of the season, Danny Ings is most likely to score for the Saints. He is trading at 3.55.

