Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th February

Graham Potter

Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion are set to host Nigel Pearson's Watford at the Amex Stadium this Saturday as part of Premier League action.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Preview

Brighton haven't had the most impressive run of results in the recent past as they are yet to register a Premier League win in 2020, with their last victory coming against Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth on 28th December 2019. Since that win at the Amex, the Seagulls have gone on to share the spoils with Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham, and losing to Everton and the Cherries in their reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium. Their last game, though, saw them recover from a two-goal deficit twice in 90 minutes away at West Ham to leave London with a point. Potter's side currently sit 15th in the league table with 26 points from their 25 games so far.

Despite what their position on the table might suggest, Watford have seen a renaissance of sorts under newly-appointed manager Nigel Pearson. The Englishman is Watford's 3rd full-time manager through the course of this season after the sacking of both Javi Gracia and Quique Sanches Flores due to poor results. Under Pearson, though, Watford have won 4 games, drawn 2 and lost 3. The Hornets currently sit 19th in the league table with 23 points, just 3 less than their upcoming opponents.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Head to head

Brighton and Watford have only met five times in the Premier League era during which the Seagulls have won 2, drawn 2 and lost to the Hornets on one occasion.

Their five meetings have yielded just one game that witnessed over 2.5 goals and there have also been 2 goalless draws played between them, with the most recent one being in February 2019.

Brighton boast the 10th best home record in the league winning 4, drawing 5 and losing 3 at the Amex. Their upcoming opponents, meanwhile, are just two places above the bottom at 18th for their away record having lost 7 games on their travels and conceding an astonishing 22 goals in the process.

In their last five league games, the Seagulls have scored 6 goals and conceded 9, failing to keep a single clean sheet in the process. Watford, on the other hand, have scored 8 and conceded 6 in the same period, topped off by 2 clean sheets for their resolute performances. Watford have scored a total of just 23 goals, a tally that is only above Crystal Palace in the league.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Prediction

Although Brighton have won just 2 out of their last 10, their home record is far superior to that of Watford's away from Vicarage Road and they would be itching to take to pitch after a stunning comeback last weekend against West Ham. Their case is further strengthened by Watford's list of unavailable players, which includes the likes of Daryl Janmaat, Kiko Femenia, and potentially the likes of Tom Cleverley and Ismaila Sarr who are both doubts ahead of the clash.

A draw could be on the cards at the Amex, but the hosts are the favourites to walk away with all 3 points.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Betting Tips

Given the fact that Watford have opened the scoring in 7 out of their last 8 league games, the Hornets could be expected to score once again away at Brighton. The hosts would be eager to help widen the gap between themselves and the drop zone with a win, which would see them 6 points clear of Watford.

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes