Brighton v Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th Feb 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion host Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium, as two sides in the bottom half of the Premier League standings prepare to lock horns.

Brighton v Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace take on Brighton in the Premier League as they look to build on their victory against Newcastle United in their previous league encounter. Having beaten the Magpies by a solitary goal last weekend, the Eagles registered their first victory in five games, in stark contrast to Graham Potter's side, who are in a torrid run of form with no wins in their last six league games.

With the Premier League season approaching its climax, Brighton are running out of time to string together a run of wins, as they remain in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Brighton v Crystal Palace Head to Head

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three league meetings against Crystal Palace (D2 W1). The Eagles have won just 2 of their last 18 away games against the Seagulls, with 5 draws and 11 defeats against this weekend's opponents in that period.

3 of the last 10 games involving Brighton have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game, as is the case with Crystal Palace.

No team has scored fewer league goals than Crystal Palace (24) this season.

No PL side is currently on a longer winless run than Brighton, as the Seagulls have drawn 2 and lost 5 of their 7 league games in 2020.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last 6 away Premier League games (D4 L2). The Eagles are also looking to win successive league games for the first time since December 2019.

Brighton v Crystal Palace Prediction

Brighton have won just 4 league games at home this season, indicating that they have struggled in front of their own fans. With no wins since the turn of the year, the home head into the game under serious pressure, as they could get dragged into a relegation scrap if their torrid run of form continues for much longer.

Both sides should score but a draw is the most likely outcome, as neither side has been consistent enough in front of goal off-late.

Brighton v Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Brighton have scored in each of their last 5 games and striker Neal Maupay's drought was ended last weekend, as he registered a goal in the Seagulls' 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The French striker could be one to watch out for, as he looks to get his shooting boots back on and rescue his side once again.

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Neal Maupay to score anytime: Yes