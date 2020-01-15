Burnley FC vs Leicester City – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

The two teams who will meet at Turf Moor on Sunday (January 19) will be desperate for three points, but for different ambitions. For hosts Burnley FC, they will have their potential future on the line. After losing four Premier League games on the trot, Sean Dyche’s men are now very close to the relegation zone, and a defeat might even take them there.

For Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester City, it will be about getting back to the top two. The Foxes have been phenomenal this season, but their form has taken a slump of late. They drew the EFL Cup against Aston Villa, before a shock defeat against Southampton in the league.

A win on Sunday might give Leicester the confidence back, who will be eager to finish the league inside top two this season. However, it will not be an easy task to get all three points against the rough and physically strong Burnley, as they are very good on their home turf.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Burnley FC-

Nick Pope had a very disappointing game against Chelsea, where he couldn’t grab a simple header from Tammy Abraham. However, he is expected to retain his place in the side. A clean sheet from the Englishman is trading at 4.5 on Bigpesa.

Sean Dyche is expected to play out a 4-4-1-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor.

The midfield is likely to be formed of Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil. In Ashley Barnes’ possible absence, Chris Wood is expected to be the only striker up front. Jeff Hendrick is expected to play from a slightly withdrawn position.

Burnley FC to score one goal is trading at 2.27, whereas the Clarets failing to score is trading at 2.34. Burnley FC to win either half is trading at 2.45. A goal from Kiwi forward Chris Wood is trading at 6.6.

2. Leicester City-

Kasper Schmeichel has been immense in goal for the foxes. The Danish goalkeeper has kept eight clean sheets already this season, the joint highest with Dean Henderson. He is expected to be in goal on Sunday. A clean sheet from the Danish footballer of the year is trading at 2.5.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to stick to his a 4-1-4-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be feature Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ben Chilwell.

Hamza Choudhury is expected to be the lone defensive midfielder, with Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes all stationed ahead. Jamie Vardy is expected to be the lone man up front.

Leicester City to score one goal is trading at 2.7, whereas Vardy and his partners to get a couple of goals is trading at 3.15. Leicester City to win both halves is trading at 2.75. A goal for in-form striker Jamie Vardy is trading at 3.85.

Predicted lineups:

Burnley FC – Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Jeff Hendrick.

Leicester City – Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell, Hamza Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy.