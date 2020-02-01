Burnley v Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd Feb 2020

Burnley host Arsenal at Turf Moor in the Premier League

Burnley host Arsenal in the Premier League as they aim to steer further clear of the relegation zone. The Clarets are level on points with the Gunners going into the fixture and will look to make their home advantage count to inflict more pain on Mikel Arteta's side, who have struggled to make an impression in the Premier League this season.

Burnley v Arsenal Preview

As Arsenal travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League, both sides level on points in the league standings prepare to go head to head, and the game promises to be an exciting contest between two sides with contrasting footballing philosophies.

With 30 points from 24 games, Arsenal have struggled with injuries and inconsistencies this season. The North Londoners will look to register a victory that takes them clear of the hosts in the Premier League standings, as Sean Dyche's side look to make their home advantage count and record a positive result.

Burnley v Arsenal Head to Head

Arsenal have won their last 11 matches against Burnley in all competitions, a run that stretches back to March 2010. Additionally, the Gunners have won their last 10 Premier League encounters against the Clarets, scoring 24 goals in the same period.

Burnley have the 9th best home record in the Premier League this season, as is the case with Arsenal's away form, who rank 9th amongst all the sides in the division in their travels.

5 of the last 10 games involving Burnley in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. 4 of Arsenal's games in that same period have yielded more than 2.5 goals, with the Gunners keeping just one league clean sheet in that period.

Burnley haven't led for a single minute in their last 10 Premier League encounters against Arsenal. Additionally, Arsenal haven't lost any of their last 6 away games in the league, with 5 draws and a solitary victory.

Burnley v Arsenal Prediction

While Burnley's defensive solidity could frustrate Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return could prove to be a massive boost for the away side, as their talisman and captain returns after a 3 match suspension. Burnley have a stellar home record in the Premier League for a promoted side since achieving promotion in 2015.

A close contest could well be on the cards, with the Gunners registering a hard-fought victory to keep their diminishing hopes of securing a top-four spot alive.

Burnley v Arsenal Betting Tips

Aubameyang's return to lead the line could be a defining factor, with the Gabonese international set to lead the line alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe. The Gunners' frontline could prove to be too much to handle for the home side and could return to London with all three points.

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Advertisement

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5