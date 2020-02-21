Burnley v Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Feb 2020

Burnley host AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League

Burnley host Bournemouth at Turf Moor and the Clarets could move into the top half of the Premier League standings with a victory against their opponents, who are aiming to move clear of the relegation zone with a positive result.

Burnley v Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League, as they aim to secure a victory to steer further clear of the drop zone. The home side, on the other hand, have seemingly cemented their Premier League status for yet another season and could leapfrog Arsenal into the top half of the league standings with a victory, as they look to make their home advantage count and get one over the Cherries.

Eddie Howe and co were in the thick of the relegation battle a few weeks ago but have pulled up their socks and picked up 6 points last 3 games, a run of form that has seen them move to 16th position in the league standings.

Burnley v Bournemouth Head to Head

Burnley have won 5 of their last 7 Premier League games against Bournemouth whilst also winning their last 3 games against the Cherries.

6 of the last 10 games involving Burnley in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored per game. 7 of Bournemouth's games in the same period have yielded more than 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth have the 16th best away record in the Premier League and have won just 3 games in their travels this season.

Only Crystal Palace (23), Newcastle United (24), Norwich City (24) and Watford (24) have scored fewer league goals this season than Bournemouth.

Only Liverpool (12) have recorded more clean sheets this season than Burnley (10).

Burnley v Bournemouth Prediction

Burnley's home form coupled with their recent form makes them favourites for the game and the Cherries will have their work cut out for them to keep the home side at bay. Sean Dyche's side have won 3 of their last 4 league encounters and will look to sit deep and frustrate their home side with their classic low-block approach.

The Clarets are expected to record all three points, having won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December.

Burnley v Bournemouth Betting Tips

The home side have scored 8 and conceded just 1 goal in their last 3 meetings against Bournemouth whilst also winning on each occasion. Expect more of the same, with the Clarets recording a victory. Matej Vydra came off the bench to score his first goal for Burnley last weekend and the striker could be one to keep an eye on, as Chris Wood faces a race against time to be fit for the weekend.

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under 2.5