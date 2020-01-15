Burnley vs Leicester City Match Preview and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Leicester City will lock horns with Burnley on Sunday at the Turf Moor in the Premier League. Burnley is at in 15th position in the League table, with 24 points from 22 matches. Burnley has lost all of their last four matches in the Premier League and is now on the edge of the relegation zone. So, Sean Dyche's men will be desperate to avoid another defeat against Leicester City on Sunday.

On the other hand, Leicester City is currently in the second position in the League table with 45 points from 22 matches. The Foxes suffered a defeat against Southampton by a margin of 2-1 at the King Power Stadium despite squeezing their hearts out. Aston Villa has also drawn against Leicester City in the first leg of Carabao Cup semi-final. So, Brendan Rodgers' men will now certainly wish to get back into winning ways as soon as possible.

Previous Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Leicester City edged past Burnley in the previous meeting between these two sides at the King Power Stadium by a margin of 2-1. Chris Wood gave the lead to Burnley but Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans were on target for Leicester City, helping them seal the win.

An Easy Win for Leicester City?

Burnley was handed over a merciless thrashing at the hands of a soaring Chelsea in their preceding encounter. They were unable to match the quality of the Blues at Stamford Bridge in all departments. Now, the manager of Burnley, Sean Dyche will come with a defensive approach against Leicester City to get at least one point from this encounter. Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez and Ben Gibson are doubtful to start in the next match as all of them are injured at this moment. It will be extremely difficult for Burnley to stop the attackers of Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals. James Maddison and Dennis Praet are also in good form. Leicester City will miss the shifts of Wes Morgan, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey and Matty James in this match because of injuries. However, it should be an easy win for the Foxes considering their current form and squad depth.

