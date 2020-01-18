Burnley vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

Leicester City v Burnley FC - Premier League

The Premier League action on Sunday is set to begin with 15th-placed Burnley welcoming former champions Leicester City to Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Leicester City Preview

The Clarets are currently on a four-game losing streak in the league, having lost successive matches to Everton, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, last winning away to AFC Bournemouth. Relegation is a very real threat for Burnley as they currently sit 3 points above 18th-placed Aston Villa.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are also on a relatively poor run of having lost three out of their last five fixtures in the league. Tipped at one point to give Liverpool a chase for the Premier League title, Brendan Rodgers' side have seen their run fizzle out. Their valiant efforts were effectively rendered moot after successive defeats to defending champions Manchester City, the champions-elect Liverpool, and a clinical Southampton side.

Burnley vs Leicester City Head to Head

In the Premier League era, Burnley have faced Leicester City 9 times and have won just 2 of those games, drawing twice, and have come out on the losing end on 5 occasions. The two most recent meetings between these sides ended 2-1 in favour of Leicester.

5 meetings between the two sides out of a total of 9 in the Premier League have seen a total of over 2.5 goals scored.

There has only been one goalless match between Burnley and Leicester since 2014, which came in the 2018/19 season at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes' excellent form on the road this season has seen them win 7 fixtures in the 2019/20 campaign, which is more than every top-flight season they've been in bar two - in 1965/66 and 2015/16. Meanwhile, Burnley are currently on 18 games without a draw at Turf Moor, winning 8 and losing 10.

Burnley vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have been swatting aside sides lower than them in the league so far and even put nine goals past a hapless Southampton side, which could mean that Burnley might be in for a long evening. Home to the top flight's highest-scoring striker in the current season in Jamie Vardy, the Foxes would go into the fixture feeling confident despite their loss to Ralph Hasenhuttl's side last week. Considering their torrid run of results, Sean Dyche's men have all the more reason to worry ahead of their clash with Leicester.

Leicester City should be confident of coming back from Turf Moor with 3 points in order to leapfrog Manchester City to second place on the table.

Burnley vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Leicester have scored 14 in their last 8, managing just 2 clean sheets. The Clarets have conceded 17 goals in their last eight Premier League fixtures. Their attack is nothing to brag about either managing just 4 goals in that period. The fact that Leicester haven’t lost even once in their last 5 Premier League away matches, combined with Burnley’s inconsistent performance at home, we should expect the Brendan Rodgers men to easily secure all three points.

During this run of 5 away games unbeaten, Leicester City have managed to score at least 2 goals in each of those encounters. On the other hand, when we look at Burnley’s record at home, we notice that their defence has let in exactly 2 goals in each of those three home games.

Tip 1 - Both Team to score: Yes

Tip 2 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 Goals: Over

