Burnley vs Liverpool – Match preview and betting odds – Premier League 2018/19

Burnley will look to pose a serious challenge against Liverpool, after a loss and a draw against Arsenal and Wolves in their last two Premier League matches respectively. After a fantastic 3-0 win over Southampton in the opening day fixture, the Clarets have endured a downfall in the last two games. They will be looking to make a comeback against Liverpool, but it won’t be easy by any standard.

The Reds have been in supreme form from the very start of the season and are yet to drop a point after three matches in the Premier League. The Scousers defeated Arsenal in their last match at home and would definitely look to make it four wins out of four when they take on Sean Dyche’s men in their next match at Turf Moor.

Liverpool has seemingly started off from the point where they ended the last term and are looking favourites to win the Premier League trophy this season. With defending champions Manchester City dropping points against Tottenham Hotspur, the Reds would look to make the most of their brilliant form and bag all three points from this encounter.

Further, Burnley will be facing off against Sunderland in mid-week, which means they will be tired and the Reds will pounce on any mistake. Due to this, the odds are stacked in favour of the Merseyside outfit, who are placed at 1.34 to win this tie, according to BigPesa.

Last Meeting between the sides

Last time these two sides met in the Premier League, the Reds faced some serious resilience from the Clarets but came out as the eventual winners by a 4-2 margin. They would look to repeat their performance in this match as well and push the Burnley defence to their limit.

According to BigPesa, Liverpool are the hot favourites to win the match by 1.34, while Burnley have 9.4 odds in their favour.

Expect plenty of goals

Due to Liverpool’s fiery front three, expect a goal fest at the Turf Moor. The odds for less than 6 goals are trading at 1.07 and more than 2 goals is trading at 1.57. Jurgen Klopp’s side is placed at 1.35 to score the first goal, while the chances of a draw are quite less (19.0).

Likely goal scorers

Mo Salah (1.98), Sadio Mane (2.23) and Roberto Firmino (2.4) are the favourites to score a goal for the visitors, while Ashley Barnes (4.0) and Chris Wood (4.8) are the most likely to score for the home side. Salah (4.6) is the favourite to score the first goal of the match and who would argue with that, with the way he played against the Gunners.