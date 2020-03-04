Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th March 2020

Sean Dyche's resilient Burnley are set to host an out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday as Premier League action moves to Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

The 2019/20 Premier League season has witnessed, so far, a nail-biting race for the European spots on the league table with a host of sides trying to break into them. Tottenham Hotspur, finalists of the 2019 UEFA Champions League, currently sitting in 7th place have seemingly regained some stability after the change of manager but have reverted once again to an inconsistent run of results. Jose Mourinho's side capitulated to lose a home game against Wolves in their last game and would be looking to get back to winning ways with a victory at Turf Moor.

After a poor run of four successive losses in the league during December and January, Burnley have quietly regained control of their season and are currently unbeaten in their last six league games, winning four of them, including wins against Manchester United and Leicester City. The Clarets are currently in 9th place with points from their 28 games.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to head

This is set to be the 100th league meeting between the Clarets and the Lilywhites, with the former having won 39 and the latter winning 36 in the 99 previous league matches between the two sides. Burnley have failed to beat Spurs on nine of their last 11 league meetings, with both their wins in that period coming at Turf Moor.

Burnley boast the eighth-best home record in the league this season having won seven of their 14 games at Turf Moor with a positive goal difference. Spurs, meanwhile, have struggled away from home as they rank 12th for their record away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having won three and losing six of their 14 games on the road this season.

The home side are unbeaten in their last six league games, winning four, drawing two and registering four clean sheets while conceding two in the process. The away side, on the other hand, have won three, lost two and drawn one of their last six, conceding eight goals and keeping just two clean sheets.

These sides' last five meetings have yielded three matches that have seen over 2.5 goals scored with the last goalless draw between them being played back in April 2015.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Should Spurs lose this game, Burnley would overtake them on the table and the gap between themselves and a top-four spot would be further widened. Having already lost their last three games across all competitions, Mourinho is now responsible to bring the best out of his squad at Turf Moor. That being said, however, Burnley are on their best run of results this season and star striker Matej Vydra is just beginning to find his feet. The game would be decided by fine margins but Spurs, despite being without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, could dig in and fight for at least a point, if not all three.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Spurs' attacking woes combined with the pragmatic approach adopted by Burnley (33 league goals in 28 games) could mean that a low scoring match is on the cards at Turf Moor. Given that Spurs have let in seven league goals in their last three, Burnley would fancy getting on the scoresheet while Spurs would go all out to do the same as well, with Steven Bergwijn in fine form as well.

Tip 1 - Result: Spurs or Draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes