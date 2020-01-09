Cagliari vs AC Milan - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Serie A

When Calgiari Calcio will host AC Milan at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday (11th January), it will be a battle of belief against optimism.

However, more than the teams, the eyes will be on a certain 38-year-old. Zlatan Ibrahimovich, the Swedish wizard is back in Italy, and he is entrusted with the huge task of anchoring AC Milan’s wrecked ship to glory.

Having scored 56 goals in just 85 games, Ibrahimovich has a lot of good memories. He won the 2010-11 edition of the Serie A with the Rossoneri, and has also won the Supercoppa Italiana of 2011 with them. But Milan is not the same anymore, and they have fallen from grace. It is now up to Ibrahimovich to do remonetize Milan to its former scintillating self.

Last Meeting between the sides

Cagliari last met AC Milan in February 2019, in a match that went down smooth for the Red and Blacks. Thanks to an own goal from Cagliari skipper Luca Ceppitelli and a goal apiece from Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek, sealed the tie for Milan.

AC Milan has shown resistance to downfall of late

The points table might say that Calgiari Calcio is having a great season whereas the side from Milan is having a shocker, the recent reality is a bit different. Cagliari’s recent form has been troublesome, and they have lost all of their last three Serie A games.

On the other hand, AC Milan have lost only one of their last six Serie A games. Hence, the Rossoneri are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for Stefano Piolo’s side is trading at 2.24 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Rolando Maran’s team is trading at 2.75. A draw is trading at 3.2.

On song attackers might spur a few goals

One of the main reasons behind Cagliari’s current position in the points table is their attacking threat. Maran’s attackers have been on song this season, and they have scored 33 goals already, the most by any side outside the top five.

Milan have struggled in front of the goal but Ibrahimovich’s arrival will herald a new tale for the Red and Blacks. Hence, quite a few goals might be on the cards for Saturday. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.75, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.82. Both teams to score is trading at 1.61, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 2.

Zlatan expected to do what Zlatan does best

Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro has been in red hot form for Cagliari this season, having scored 12 goals already. Giovanni Simeone has also been impressive, but given the lion is back to his den, Zlatan Ibrahimovich is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the veteran goal-maching is trading at 2.14.

