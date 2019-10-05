Celta Vigo vs Atletic Bilbao Match Preview and Betting Tips - Laliga 2019/20

Celta Vigo will be up against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in the seventh game-week of La Liga. Celta Vigo have endured some frustrating results this season. In the previous match against Eibar, they were defeated by a margin of 2-0. They have won only one match out of the six games in La Liga. Currently, they are at the 17th position in the League table.

On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao started the season on a good note after their 1-0 win against Barcelona in the opening game-week of the season. They were unbeaten in La Liga till the previous match. In the last match, they went down against Valencia by a margin of 1-0. Currently they are at the seventh position in the League table with 12 points in seven matches.

Last Meeting between These Sides

Athletic Bilbao were victorious against Celta Vigo by a margin of 3-1 in the previous match between these two sides. In the reverse fixture also, Athletic Bilbao won by a margin of 2-1.

Will Celta Vigo Push For A Win or Be Happy With A Point?

Athletic Bilbao will be hoping to get all three points against Celta Vigo, as the home side isn’t in good form. It might be the best time for Athletic Bilbao to face them. And a win in this match might take Athletic Bilbao into the top four.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo will try their best to make use of the home support. As per BigPesa, a score-line of 1-1 is the most favoured one at 6.4. It should be a close contest between two sides looking to get something out of this tie.