Chelsea FC vs Arsenal FC – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

In their long careers, both Frank Lampard and Mikel Artera have done amazing things for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively. But this time they will sit in the dugouts, while their teams will battle it out in the London Derby which will be held on Tuesday (January 21) at Stamford Bridge.

This season has certainly been better for the Blues than the Gunners. They have had some downs, but Lampard’s side has been fairly decent overall. At the time of writing this, Chelsea were on the fourth place in the points table – a position their fans wouldn’t be too unhappy about.

Arsenal fans however will certainly be unhappy with their position, as the North Londoners were not even a part of the top eight at the time of writing this. Though Arteta has brought in a positive energy after his arrival, the Chelsea battle will be tough.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Chelsea FC-

Chelsea’s defence might have let in plenty of goals this season, but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was not responsible for a much of it. He is expected to be under the bar against Arsenal. A clean sheet from him is trading at 2.8 on Bigpesa.

Frank Lampard is expected to stick to his so far so good 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be comprised of Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are expected to provide double pivot, whereas Willian, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to be ahead of those two. Tammy Abraham is expected to be the lone man up front.

Chelsea to score atleast one goal is trading at 3, whereas Lampard’s boys failing to score is trading at 5.8. The Blues to win both halves is trading at 4.2, whereas Abraham & Co. to score in both halves is trading at 2.34.

Advertisement

2. Arsenal FC-

Bernd Leno has been one of the very few shining stars for Arsenal this season. The German international is expected to be in goal against Chelsea. A clean sheet from him is trading at 5.4.

Mikel Arteta is expected to play out a similar 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to feature Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac.

Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi are expected to be the two defensive midfielders, whereas Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Reiss Nelson are expected to be stationed up front. Alexandre Lacazette is expected to be the sole striker.

Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 2.75, whereas Gunners scoring less than 1.5 goals is trading at 1.39. Arsenal to score in both halves is trading at 4.3, whereas Arteta’s boys to win both halves is trading at 10.

Predicted lineups:

Chelsea FC – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal FC – Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.