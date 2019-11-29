Chelsea FC vs West Ham United – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

The points table will tell us that the two teams who will meet at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday (November 30) are currently miles apart. One team is at fourth place, with 26 points, whereas the other is at 17th place, with exactly half the points.

But come this Saturday, none of that will matter as Chelsea and West Ham United go head-to-head for the battle of West London. Chelsea were enjoying a six-match winning streak, but Manchester City got the better of them in the last match.

West Ham United is going through a nightmarish season, and some reports suggest that manager Manuel Pellegrini is on borrowed time. They are just three points away from the relegation zone, and might even slip into that feared area if they fail to produce a good performance against Chelsea.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Chelsea FC-

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to be under the goal post against West Ham United. Chelsea’s only area of concern so far has been their defence. A clean sheet from Kepa Arrizabalaga is trading at 2.14 on Bigpesa.

Frank Lampard is expected to stick to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Emerson.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are expected to provide double pivot. Tammy Abraham is expected to be lone striker for the Blues. Willian, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are expected to operate from behind.

Tammy Abraham is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the young and talented English striker is trading at 1.64. Chelsea to win both halves is trading at 2.5, whereas Abraham and his partners to score more than three goals is trading at 1.88.

2. West Ham United-

Roberto Jimenez Gago is being criticized a lot for his amateurish mistakes. But in Lukasz Fabianski’s absence, he is the best option for Manuel Pellegrini. A clean sheet from the Spaniard is trading at 9.

Pellegrini is also expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be comprised of Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble are expected to provide double pivot, with Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson operating from ahead. Sebastien Haller is expected to be the lone man up front.

Sebastien Haller is the likeliest goal-scorer from his team. A goal from the French striker is trading at 4.9. West Ham to score over one goal is trading at 2.6, whereas the Hammers failing to score is trading at 2.19. West Ham to win either half is trading at 3.95.

Predicted lineups:

Chelsea FC – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham.

West Ham United – Roberto Jimenez Gago, Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson, Sebastien Haller.

