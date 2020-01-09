Chelsea vs Burnley Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea will lock horns against Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues will be eyeing to get back into winning ways after dropping two points against Brighton and Hove Albion in the previous match in the League. However, they have won the 3rd round match in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest by a comprehensive margin of 2-0 on last Sunday. Chelsea is currently in the 4th position in the League table with 36 points from 21 matches. Frank Lampard's wards will certainly wish to get all three points from this encounter to stay in the top four.

On the other hand, Burnley are going through a rough patch. They have suffered three consecutive defeats in the last three matches in the Premier League. However, they have beaten Peterborough United in the 3rd round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Burnley are currently in the 15th place in the League table with 24 points from 21 matches. The manager of Burnley, Sean Dyche will be eyeing to get at least one point from this encounter to stay out of the relegation zone.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Chelsea was victorious at the Turf Moor in the last meeting between these two sides in the Premier League by a margin of 4-2. Christian Pulisic's hat-trick sealed the fate of the game. Frank Lampard would be hoping to witness a similar kind of performance from his team at Stamford Bridge.

Keeping that in mind, BigPesa values a win for the West London side at 1.24. A draw is valued at 4.9, while a win for the visitors is valued at 8.8.

An Easy Win For Chelsea?

The manager of the Blues, Frank Lampard will hope that his side will show character on the pitch against a physical side like Burnley. The performance of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has not been very impressive this season. They will certainly be eyeing to improve the performance in the home games.

On the other hand, Burnley will also be eyeing to get back into winning ways. They will be trying to exploit the vulnerable defence of Chelsea throughout the match. So, an interesting match is certainly coming our way on Saturday, though the Londoners are the favourites to win.

The game is expected to have three goals (3.8), though the chances of just two goals being scored is valued at 3.85, based on odds on BigPesa.