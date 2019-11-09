Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues will come into this match after a sensational 4-4 draw against Ajax in the Champions League in mid-week. They were also victorious against Watford in their previous encounter in the Premier League by a margin of 2-1. Frank Lampard's boys will be desperate to get all three points against Crystal Palace to stay in the top four till the International Break.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace were beaten by Leicester City 2-0 in their previous match. They salvaged a point against Arsenal prior to that match. Crystal Palace are currently placed at 9th place in the league table, with 15 points from 11 matches so far. Roy Hodgson's side will be eyeing to get at least one point from this difficult encounter.

Lampard’s team are the favourites to win, with odds of 1.36 in their favour. On the other hand, a draw is placed at odds of 5.4, while a win for Palace is placed at odds of 9.0 on BigPesa.

Team News:

Chelsea:

Frank Lampard will miss few of his players in this match on Saturday. Vice-captain Jorginho will be absent after receiving his fifth yellow card of this season. Mason Mount is doubtful to take part in this match, as he has picked up a knock against Ajax in mid-week. His situation will be assessed prior to the game. On the other hand, Ruben Loftus Cheek and Antonio Rudiger are long term absentees for the Blues.

However, Frank Lampard will get back two star players ahead of this clash. N'Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen might get the nod to join the starting line-up after coming back from injuries. Emerson Palmieri will also be back in the team, after missing out on the Champions League tie in mid-week.

The game is expected to have at least three goals (4.3), with the odds on BigPesa in favour of this. The odds of a couple of goals being scored in the match are also closely placed at 4.5.

Crystal Palace:

Roy Hodgson will miss Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham in the match against Chelsea on Saturday. The manager is expected to field a 4-5-1 formation. James McArthur also received a slight knock against Leicester City in the previous match. So, James McCarthy might come into the side in his place.

Former Chelsea player, Gary Cahill will be upbeat to prove himself in this match. Christian Benteke and Max Meyer are expected to be benched again on Saturday. The most favoured score-line in the game is 2-0, with odds of 8.2 on BigPesa. However, the visitors will surely want to have a say in this.

Predicted Lineups:

Chelsea: (4-2-3-1)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson Palmieri, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham.

Crystal Palace: (4-5-1)

Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Patrick Van Aanholt, James McCarthy, Koyate, Luka Milejovic, Jeffrey Schulpp, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.