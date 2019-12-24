Chelsea vs Southampton – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

The Premier League functions at such a high competency rate, that even an inkling of complacency can destroy your ambitions. Such was the case with a youthful and exuberant Chelsea.

After a wonderful start to their campaign, they saw their form taking a massive hit. With relatively easy fixtures, they could manage only one win in their last five games, before the match against Spurs. Hence, to turn things around, the fixture against Southampton will be an extremely crucial one for Lampard’s wards.

That match will take place on Thursday (December 26) at Stamford Bridge. Southampton, too, is in all sorts of trouble. With just 15 points from 17 games, they are currently in the relegation zone.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Chelsea FC

Chelsea has struggled to keep clean sheets this season, but their goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga hasn’t committed many mistakes. Having said that he hasn’t been at his phenomenal best either. The Spaniard is expected to be under the goal post on Thursday. A clean sheet from Chelsea is trading at 2.2 on Bigpesa.

Frank Lampard is expected to play out a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man backline is expected to comprise Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta.

N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are expected to line up in midfield. Lampard isn’t expected to change his preferred attacking trio of Willian, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea to score two goals is trading at 3.15, whereas the Blues to get more than three goals is trading at 1.9. Lampard’s team to score in both halves is trading at 1.59, whereas Azpilicueta & Co. to win both halves is trading at 2.75.

2. Southampton FC

Alex McCarthy has been decent ever since he has been promoted to the starting XI. The English shot-stopper hasn’t committed glaring mistakes, which was an issue with his competitor Angus Gunn. A clean sheet from McCarthy is trading at 7.6.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation. The four-man defensive lineup is expected to be feature Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek and Ryan Bertrand.

The midfield is expected to comprise James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Nathan Redmond. Danny Ings and Shane Long are expected to pair up in attack.

Southampton to score in both halves is trading at 5.8, whereas the Saints to win either half is trading at 3.5. The Saints to score a goal is trading at 2.29, whereas Hasenhuttl’s team failing to score is trading at 2.04.

Predicted lineups:

Chelsea FC: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic.

Southampton FC : Alex McCarthy, Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings, Shane Long.