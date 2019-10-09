Croatia vs Hungary Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 09 Oct 2019, 22:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Croatia v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Group E of the UEFA 2020 qualification looked very interesting ever since the draw was announced. While FIFA World Cup runners up Croatia were expected to be the table toppers, a stern competition between Slovakia, Hungary and Wales was expected for the second spot.

More than halfway into the competition, we are exactly at a situation many predicted. With 10 points from five games, Croatia is leading the pack. Their only defeat came against Hungary, a team currently in the 3rd place, behind Slovakia only on goal difference.

Hungary could have been the table-toppers if they had got three points against Slovakia in their last match. But a defeat has spiced things up, and Marco Rossi’s men will be looking to get a positive result at Stadion Poljud on Thursday (October 10).

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides last met in March at the Groupama Arena in Budapest. Ante Rebic gave Croatia an early lead, but Adam Szalai equalized for the hosts. A late goal from Fehervar FC’s Mate Patkai completed the heroic turnaround for Hungary.

Croatia likely to remain at the top

Though Hungary won the last encounter between the two sides, Luka Modric & Co. have been in good form recently. On the other hand, Hungary is coming off a 2-1 defeat against Slovakia.

Hence, Croatia is favourites to get all three points in front of their fans. A Croatia victory is trading at 1.33 on Bigpesa, whereas a Hungary victory is trading at 7.4. A draw is trading at 4.3.

Not too many goals expected

Advertisement

Croatia has scored 10 goals so far in the competition, the most by any team from Group E. However, the Hungarian defence is known to be a fairly solid one. Hence, though clean sheets might not be on the cards, a goal-fest is not expected either.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.93. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 3.6. Over 3 goals are trading at 2.26, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.47.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.