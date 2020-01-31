Crystal Palace v Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st Feb 2020

Crystal Palace host Sheffield United at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace take on Sheffield United in the Premier League as two teams in respectable positions in the league standings prepare to go head to head. While the Blades have announced themselves in some style since achieving promotion, Roy Hodgson's side were tipped to face a relegation battle but have exceeded expectations, as they find themselves level on points with Arsenal with 15 games to play.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, as they aim to secure European football next season. Chris Wilder's side have been the surprise package of the Premier League season and have lit up the top flight with their grit, togetherness and mental fortitude, having developed a reputation of going toe to toe with some of the biggest sides in the country and taking points off them.

The Eagles, on the other hand, could go level on points with the visitors with a victory but will be wary of the threat posed by Sheffield, who have been hard to break down this season. Neither of these sides look star-studded on paper and the game is expected to be an even contest, making it hard to pick a winner.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United Head to Head

The Eagles have kept a clean sheet in 3 of their last 4 Premier League games against promoted sides, winning 3 and drawing 1. Additionally, Sheffield United are winless in their last 19 travels to London since their 2-1 victory against Chelsea in October 1992 (D8 L11).

Only Liverpool (5) have conceded fewer goals this season than the Wilder's side (23) and the Blades also have the 7th best away record in the Premier League, with 16 points from 12 games in their travels.

Crystal Palace have neither scored nor conceded more than 2 goals in any of their last 12 league outings. Since the start of last season, the Eagles have scored more than twice in just 1 of their 32 home league games, which came in a 5-3 victory against Bournemouth in May 2019.

Only 2 of the last 10 games involving Sheffield United have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. Only Watford (21) have scored fewer league goals than Crystal Palace (24) in the league this season and Sheffield tally of 24 isn't far off either, indicating that both sides have been rather goal-shy.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United Prediction

The two sides are only three points apart in the Premier League standings and the game is expected to be a close contest, with both sides unwilling to commit too many bodies forward. Since the start of the season, both Palace and Sheffield have not been prolific in front of goal and that could be the case once again, as we expect a low scoring affair.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United Betting Tips

Crystal Palace have won their last two league meetings against Sheffield United at home, with their previous such encounter coming in 2011. Sheffield United, on the other hand, have drawn all four of their games in London this season whilst also coming from behind in each of those games.

The Blades won the reverse fixture 1-0 in August, thanks to a second-half strike from John Lundstram, which was incidentally their first Premier League victory since achieving promotion.

Tip 1 - Result: Draw or Sheffield United

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under 2.5