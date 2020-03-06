Crystal Palace v Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th Mar 2020

Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace take on Watford in the Premier League, with both teams coming on the back of morale-boosting victories in their previous league encounter, as they prepare to lock horns at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Watford Preview

Watford travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League, as they aim to build on their stunning result last weekend. The Hornets produced the shock of the season at Vicarage Road in their previous league encounter, as they inflicted an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against runaway leaders Liverpool, a result that removed the Reds' cloak of invincibility.

Palace, on the other hand, recorded a 1-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium and were boosted the news of Roy Hodgson's contract extension, as the veteran manager signed a deal to remain at the club till the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Crystal Palace v Watford Head to Head

3 of the last 10 games involving Crystal Palace in all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. In the same period, 8 of Watford's games have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored per game.

The Eagles are winless against Watford across 5 games in all competitions (D2 L3) since their 2-1 victory against the Hornets in December 2017 at Selhurst Park.

Only Newcastle United (24) have scored fewer league goals this season than Crystal Palace (25).

Watford have failed to score in 12 Premier League games this season, which is more than any other side in the English top-flight,

Crystal Palace have scored fewer home league goals (11) than any other side in the Premier League this season. Additionally, only Watford (6) have failed to score in more home league games than the Eagles this season.

Crystal Palace v Watford Prediction

Both sides have been rather unpredictable in recent weeks but Watford's headline result in their previous league encounter means they have enough momentum to get past the Eagles, as they aim to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Both sides are expected to put the ball into the back of the net but Nigel Pearson's side look well set to record back to back Premier League victories for the first time this season.

Crystal Palace v Watford Betting Tips

Ismaila Sarr was the standout performer against Liverpool, as the Senegalese winger scored a brace to put the Reds to the sword. The Hornets' record signing is the man to watch out for once again, as he aims to get on the scoresheet once again and win the game for his side.

Captain Troy Deeney also got himself on the scoresheet and the veteran striker could be in on the act once again, as the Hornets look to record a victory at Selhurst Park.

Tip 1 - Result: Watford win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Troy Deeney to score: Yes