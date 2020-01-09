Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Crystal Palace v Derby County - FA Cup Third Round

The Gunners will lock horns against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Arsenals are currently placed at the 10th position in the League table with 27 points from 21 matches so far. The win against Manchester United in the previous match will certainly give them a mental boost ahead of this match. It seems that the managerial change has worked for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta will certainly wish to extend his team's winning run in the Premier League against Crystal Palace too.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace are at 9th place in the League table with 28 points from 21 matches so far. They have drawn their last two matches in the Premier League against Norwich City and Southampton. However, they are now out of the FA Cup with a defeat to Derby County on Sunday. Roy Hodgson's men will be desperate to get back on to winning track as soon as possible.

As per BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this game, with odds of 1.77 suggesting the same.

Last meeting between these two sides:

The previous meeting between Arsenal and Crystal Palace ended with a score-line of 2-2 at the Emirates. Sokratis and David Luiz's goal put Arsenal in the driving seat. However, Crystal Palace came back in the match with goals from Luka Milejovic and Jordan Ayew.

BigPesa tags the visitors as the favourite to win this match (1.77). A draw is valued at 3.55, while a win for the hosts is valued at 3.65.

An exciting match coming our way?

In the last three meetings against Crystal Palace, the Gunners have not been able to beat them. It will be interesting to witness how Mikel Arteta deals with this situation. On the other hand, Crystal Palace will miss few key players in this clash. Christian Benteke, Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schulpp, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick Van Aanholt are among notable absentees. Hence, Roy Hodgson will be trying to deploy a defensive strategy in this home match to get at least one point from this encounter.

On the other hand, the Gunners will have to win the match to keep their faint top-four hopes alive. So, an exciting match is certainly coming our way. 1-2 is the most favoured score-line on BigPesa. Odds of 7.4 favour the same. However, the chances of a 0-1 win for the visitors is valued at 7.6, while a 0-2 win for the Gunners is valued at 8.4.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.