Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

The Gunners will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Both the clubs are stationed in the middle of the table currently. Crystal Palace is just one point ahead of the Gunners. However, things are slowly changing for Arsenal at this moment under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace is going through a rough patch recently. They have managed just one victory out of their last six encounters. The battle against the Gunners will be a difficult one as they try to arrest their momentum. Crystal Palace is unbeaten against the Gunners in their previous three encounters. However, Arteta will eye this bout as a confidence-booster.

BigPesa suggests that the away team under their new manager is the favourite to win this tie. Odds of 1.77 suggest a win for them, while a draw is valued at 3.55. Further, a win for the home side is valued at 3.65.

Team News:

Arsenal:

Mikel Arteta will most likely adhere to his 4-2-3-1 formation. He prefers playing two central defensive midfielders in the shape of Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka. Matteo Guendouzi is another option available for him in this position. Mesut Ozil is playing just behind the centre-forward Alexandre Lacazette. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe will be deployed on both the wings respectively. Kieran Tierney is a long term absentee for the Gunners. Hector Bellerin is also doubtful for this clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite that, based on the odds on BigPesa, 1-2 is the most favoured score-line from the match. Odds of 7.4 support the same, though a 0-1 for the Gunners is also closely placed, with odds of 7.6 suggesting a low-scoring affair.

Crystal Palace:

The manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson is going to miss a few of his key players ahead of this match. Christian Benteke, Scott Dann, Max Meyer, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schulpp, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick Van Aanholt are among the notable absentees. So, Hodgson will most likely be trying to concoct a defensive strategy in this home match to get at least one point from this encounter. A lot will depend on the performance of Wilfried Zaha, who is linked with a move to Chelsea in this January transfer window.

Advertisement

The game is expected to have a couple of goals, with odds of 3.65 suggesting the same, as per BigPesa.

Predicted Lineups:

Arsenal: (4-2-3-1)

Bernd Leno; Ainsley Maitland Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac; Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

Crystal Palace: (4-5-1)

Wayne Hennessy; Martin Kelly, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate; Brandon Pierrick, James McCarthy, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.