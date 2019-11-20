Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FC – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title narrowly last season, but managed to win the UEFA Champions League. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side is in a great position to win the title this year, as they are miles ahead of everyone else currently.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in this season’s Premier League, and have accumulated 34 points from 12 games. Their nearest competitor, Leicester City, is eight points away from them. Now, they need to be alert to avoid any hiccups.

On Saturday (November 23), they will lock horns with Crystal Palace. Palace had a great start to their campaign, but the tough run of fixtures knocked them out of the top half of the table. They are currently sitting at 12th position.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Crystal Palace-

Vicente Guaita has been one of the shrewdest signings of Premier League in the recent past. The Spanish keeper arrived for free, and has been phenomenal for Crystal Palace so far. A clean sheet from Guaita is trading at 6.6 on Bigpesa.

Roy Hodgson is expected to stick to a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill and Patrick Van Aanholt.

The three-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur. Andros Townsend, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha are expected to form the attacking trio.

Jordan Ayew is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from the Ghanain striker is trading at 5. Crystal palace to win either half is trading at 3.25, whereas Crystal palace to score in both halves is trading at 6.2.

2. Liverpool FC-

Adrian did a fairly decent job in Alisson’s absence, but the Brazilian goalkeeper is back from injury. Alisson is expected to be under the bar against Crystal Palace, and a clean sheet from him is trading at 2.22.

Jurgen Klopp has no good reason to change his highly successful 4-3-3 formation. The backline is expected to be comprised of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum. The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is expected to remain unchanged.

Mohamed Salah is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Egyptian winger is trading at 2.33. Liverpool to win both the halves is trading at 3.3, whereas the mighty Reds to score in both the halves is trading at 2.11.

Predicted lineups:

Crystal Palace – Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Patrick Van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Andros Townsend, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha.

Liverpool FC – Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

