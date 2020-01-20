Crystal Palace vs Southampton FC - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The two teams who will meet at the Selhurst Park on Tuesday (January 21) will probably describe their season as not the best, but certainly a lot better than expected. At the time of writing this, Crystal Palace were enjoying a stay in the top half of the points table, whereas Southampton were very close to it.

Crystal Palace are currently working on a very stringent budget, and Roy Hodgson isn’t allowed to make many big money singings. Despite that, the work Hodgson has done with the team deserves appreciation. Had it not been for a long list of injuries, the Eagles might have been in a better place.

Unlike Palace, Southampton had a horrible start to their campaign. They suffered a record 9-0 defeat against Leicester City at home, but have since made a great recovery. From being relegation candidates, they are now aiming for a spot in the top ten.

Last Meeting between the sides

The last game between Southampton and Crystal Palace was quite a thriller. The game started off slowly, and James Tomkins broke the deadlock in the 50th minute. The eagles were heading for all three points, but in-form striker Danny Ings decided to play the party spoiler.

Form on Southampton’s side

Crystal Palace might have had a better start to their campaign, but Southampton are certainly on a better run of form. At the time of writing this, Southampton were unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, and they have won four of them.

Hence, the Saints are expected to win on Tuesday. A win for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side is trading at 2.48 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Roy Hodgson’s boys is trading at 2.95. A draw is trading at 3.25.

Not many goals expected

Crystal Palace haven’t scored a great deal this season, but their defence has been phenomenal. They have conceded only 24 goals so far, the least by any team outside top six. On the other hand, Southampton’s defence has improved in the recent few games.

Hence, not many goals can be expected for Tuesday. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 2.11, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading 1.74. Both teams to score is trading at 1.86, whereas both teams not to score is trading 1.96.

