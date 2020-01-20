Crystal Palace vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips - 21st Jan'2020

Sai Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are set to host Southampton in the Premier League’s midweek action. The London club are unbeaten in five league fixtures which unfortunately doesn’t count for much as 4 of them have been draws.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Preview

The Eagles beat West Ham by a scoreline at Selhurst Park and have since drawn at home to Arsenal and away to Southampton and more crucially, Manchester City. Palace have scored 7 goals in this period and failed to keep a single clean sheet. They sit in 9th place with 30 points in their 23 fixtures so far.

Southampton have been in fine form as well, bar the odd slip-up. Since a slender 1-0 loss to West Ham back on December 14th, they’ve recorded wins against Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester City, and Aston Villa, and a loss at home to Wolves where they threw away a two-goal lead. Ralph Hassenhuttl has overseen an upturn in fortunes and has one of the most lethal strikers in the league at his disposal in Danny Ings. The Englishman has scored 14 league goals this season and looks to be in phenomenal touch and has helped Southampton’s cause significantly as they sit in 13th place with 28 points from 23 matches.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Head to head

Crystal Palace have beaten their upcoming opponents just twice in 6 attempts in the Premier League, losing the remaining 4 matches. They’ve failed to score in their last two encounters against Southampton at home. Only 1 of their last five meetings at either ground has seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 4 league fixtures at Selhurst Park, drawing 2 and winning 2. This comes after a run of 3 consecutive home losses in the league.

5 of Southampton’s last 10 fixtures have seen over 2.5 goals scored by either side, including 2 opponents from the current top 4 in Chelsea and Leicester.

The last goalless draw between the two sides was played back in November 1994 at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Prediction

Palace will take to Selhurst Park to consolidate and build on what has been a productive campaign so far with 7 wins, as many losses and 9 draws, including a massive win at Old Trafford. Hodgson’s men have been recently bolstered by the temporary arrival of Turkish forward Cenk Tosun who has already made a goalscoring start for the Eagles and could be a reliable option upfront.

Southampton, though, have been one of the most impressive sides in the league over the last couple of months. After collecting just 8 points in their first 12 games and a humiliating 9-0 loss to Leicester City, Hassenhuttl has helped the Saints bounce back in style as they have won 7 league games out of a possible 14 since and losing 5 in the process. More importantly, they have been extremely clinical all around the pitch. Southampton really have upped their standards and look on course for another impressive win away in London.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Betting Tips

Considering the nature of Southampton’s results having drawn just 2 in their last 14, a win for either side appears likelier. Southampton’s fine form could potentially help them see off the Eagles.

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Both sides to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals scored: Under 2.5