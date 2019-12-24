Crystal Palace vs West Ham United - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

One hundred and thirty eight (138) – this is the combined age of the two managers who will be sitting on the dugouts when Crystal Palace will take on West Ham United at the Selhurst Park. Even at the dusk of their respective careers, both Roy Hodgson and Manuel Pellegrini are still going strong.

However, the 2019/20 season has been going well for one of them, but not-so-well-enough for the other. Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace are doing well this season, and are currently a part of the top half of the points table. A win on Thursday might even take them to the wonderland of top six.

Top six is a place where West Ham United aspires to be, but their current target is to avoid relegation. Such has been the season for the Hammers that they are just four points off the relegation zone. A win on Thursday is extremely vital for Pellegrini’s team.

Last Meeting between the sides

West Ham United and Crystal Palace played out a thoroughly entertaining game of football, when they last met in October of this year at the London Stadium. A goal from Sebastien Haller gave the Hammers the lead, but Patrick van Aanholt equalized for the Eagles. A late strike from Jordan Ayew sealed all three points for Roy Hodgson’s team.

In-form Eagles likely to be on the hunt

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four games, and with a possible entry to top six, they are expected to leave no stone unturned on Thursday. On the other hand, West Ham United are desperate for a major overhaul, as nothing is working for Pellegrini at the moment.

Hence, the Eagles are the favourites to win on Thursday. A win for Roy Hodgson’s team is trading at 2.04 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for the Hammers is trading at 3.1. A draw is trading at 3.25.

West Ham’s poor defence likely to allow goals

West Ham United have struggled with their defence so far this season. To rub salt to their wounds, first-choice goalkeeper and one of West Ham United’s most consistent player, Lukasz Fabianski has been injured for a long time.

Hence, a few goals are expected to be in the offering on Thursday. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.74, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.84. Both teams to score is trading at 1.6, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 1.99.

