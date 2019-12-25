Crystal Palace vs West Ham United – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Southampton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Two teams tasting completely contrasting seasons will face each other in a barnstorming showdown at the Selhurst Park on Thursday (December 26). A soaring Crystal Palace will take on a morose West Ham United.

With minimal activity in the summer transfer market, pundits didn’t expect Crystal Palace to get a place in the top half. With 23 points from 17 games, they are currently 9th in the points table. A victory on Thursday will propel them to the sixth.

At the very opposite end of the spectrum is West Ham United, who is struggling to find their rhythm this season. Everything Pellegrini has tried, has fell hard on its face. The Chilean manager will have to bring in a paradigm shift to shake things up for his outfit.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Crystal Palace

While West Ham United is having trouble filling up the vacant spot of Lukasz Fabianski with a decent goalkeeper, Crystal Palace has a very solid shot-stopper in Vicente Guaita. A clean sheet from the Spanish goalkeeper is trading at 2.95 on Bigpesa.

Roy Hodgson is expected to play out a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man defence is expected to comprise Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Patrick Van Aanholt.

James McArthur, James McCarthy and Luka Milivojevic are expected to line up in the midfield. In Andros Townsend’s absence, the front three is expected to be Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Wilfred Zaha.

Chances of Crystal Palace scoring one goal is trading at 2.55, whereas Zaha & Co. to notch up two goals is trading at 3.25. Hodgson’s team to win either half is trading at 1.59, whereas the Eagles to win both halves is trading at 5.8. Palace to score in both halves is trading at 9.

2. West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski is still sidelined with injury, so David Martin is expected to retain his start in the starting XI. The veteran English keeper has been decent in the few games he has played. A clean sheet from Martin is trading at 3.95.

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to dish out a 4-4-2 formation. The four-man backline is expected to feature Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals are expected to operate in the midfield. Sebastien Haller and Michael Antonio are expected to pair up in the attack.

West Ham United to win both halves is trading at 9, whereas Pellegrini’s team to score in both halves is trading at 4.2. Hammers to score one goal is trading at 2.32, whereas Haller & Co. failing to score is trading at 2.75.

Predicted lineups:

Crystal Palace – Vicente Guaita, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick Van Aanholt, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Luka Milivojevic, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Wilfred Zaha.

West Ham United – David Martin, Pablo Zabaleta, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Sebastien Haller, Michael Antonio.

