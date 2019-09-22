Crystal Palace Vs Wolves Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Crystal Palace will welcome Wolves at the Selhurst Park on Sunday. The Eagles are looking to get back to winning ways after their 0-4 drubbing by Tottenham Hotspurs. Roy Hodgson's men have failed to find the back of the net on numerous occasions, which was evident once again in their 0-0 draw against Everton even when the Toffees were down to 10. A similar thing happened against Aston Villa when they barely managed to score a goal in a 1-0 win. While Jordan Ayew has looked good early in the season, Hodgson will want more from his other attacking players too.

Wolves, on the other hand, have struggled to balance their workload between the league and their European adventure. They suffered a 0-1 loss against Braga at home. Before that, they also suffered a thumping 2-5 loss against Chelsea, and their frailties at the back are something which Nuno Espirito Santo must figure out. The Wolves are currently winless in the league this season, as they are lying in the relegation zone, with only three draws. Therefore in their travel to south London, they need to get off the mark this season before it is too late.

Based on the odds from BigPesa, the home side has a better chance of winning this tie. (2.65)

Last meeting between the sides

Wolves lead in the overall head to head record against the Eagles, but they have struggled in recent times. In their last six meetings against Crystal Palace, they have just managed to win only once.

However, the last meeting between the two sides ended with Crystal Palace having the last laugh, with an emphatic 2-0 win at the Molineux. Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic registered their names on the score-sheet in the last ten minutes of the match.

Due to this, the odds on BigPesa point to a win for the hosts. (2.65) A win for the visitors is valued at 3.0, while a draw is valued at 3.15.

Will Crystal Palace dominate yet another Premier League rival?

There is a lot at stake, as both sides have got off to a poor start this season. Wolves have been disappointing and will be desperate for a win. Their poor run of form has reflected on their players as well. Players like Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota will have to pull their socks up against Palace.

Similarly, players like Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend have to shoulder more responsibility and provide support to Jordan Ayew, who has looked in good shape this season. If Roy Hodgson's men improve on the creative and goal-scoring front, they can surely do wonders this season.

Though the hosts are the favourite to win this match, Wolves’ striker Raul Jimenez is the favourite to score in this game (3.6), as per BigPesa. He is a top striker and will surely be the player to watch out for.