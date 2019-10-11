Denmark vs Switzerland Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Switzerland v England - UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff

When the draw for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers was announced, Denmark and Switzerland were expected to fight for the pole position in Group D. But halfway into the competition, the Republic of Ireland are sitting firmly at the top.

Denmark and Switzerland are battling for the second spot at the moment, and a lot will be at stake when the two teams will go head-to-head at the Parken Stadium, on Saturday (October 12). The hosts Denmark are currently second in Group D with nine points from five games.

Switzerland has one point less than the Danes, but they have a game in hand. It is a great chance for Vladimir Petkovic’s men to earn a place in the top two, and also put pressure on the Republic of Ireland.

Last Meeting between the sides

If the match on Saturday is at least half of what the match in march, the fans are in for a visual treat. The sides played out a thrilling 3-3- draw. Switzerland was leading 3-0 till the 83rd minute, but three goals in nine minutes gave Denmark a point which might prove to be extremely crucial at the end.

Denmark narrowly ahead of Switzerland

Age Hareide’s men managed to earn a point from St. Jakob-Park when all odds were against them. Though there isn’t much of a difference between the two teams on paper, given the home advantage, Denmark is likely to get all three points.

A Denmark victory is trading at 2.2 on Bigpesa. A Switzerland victory is narrowly behind at 3. A draw is trading at a similar figure of 3 of the Swiss victory.

Good defences likely to nullify strong attacks

Both Denmark and Switzerland have played a very attacking brand of football in the Euro 2020 qualification campaign. Together, they amassed 25 goals in just 9 games. However, both sides have got pretty solid defences.

Hence, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.9. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 4.8. Over 2.5 goals are trading at 2.13, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.54.

Dolberg-Gytkjaer strike duo likely to get goals

Nice’s young forward Kasper Dolberg has found the net twice in this competition, while Lech Poznan’s Christian Gytkjaer has scored three goals. They are the likeliest sources of goals for Saturday’s match. A goal from either of the players is trading at 2.3.

