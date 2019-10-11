Denmark vs Switzerland – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Halfway into the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, things are looking exciting in Group D. Only three points separate the top three – the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland.

The Danes have accumulated nine points from five games and are sitting in the second position in the points table. They will be looking to climb up the ladder by beating Switzerland on Saturday (October 12) at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Though Switzerland is currently sitting third in Group D, they have a game in hand as compared to the two sides sitting above them. They too have a great chance of climbing up the ladder, which makes the match on Saturday a mouth-watering contest.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Denmark

Just like Yann Sommer, his Danish counterpart Kasper Schmeichel is expected to get his 50th cap for his nation on Saturday at Copenhagen. A Denmark clean sheet is trading at 2.5.

Age Hareide is expected to play a 4-2-1-3 formation against Switzerland. The defence is expected to comprise of Simon Kjaer, Jens Stryger Larsen, Peter Ankersen and Mathias Jorgensen.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney are expected to be the two men providing double pivot, with Christian Eriksen ahead of them. Eriksen is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the three. A goal from the Tottenham Hotspur man is trading at 2.6.

Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Dolberg and Christian Gytkjaer are expected to be the three men upfront. Gytkjaer is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from the Lech Poznan man is trading at 2.23.

2. Switzerland

Long-time servant of the Red Crosses, Yann Sommer is expected to earn his 50th international cap on Saturday. A clean sheet for the Swiss goalkeeper on his 50th appearance for his nation is trading at 3.15 on Bigpesa.

Vladimir Petkovic is likely to stick to his preferred 4-3-3 formation. The four-man defence is expected to comprise of Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Kevin Mbabu.

The three midfielders who will be deployed ahead of them are expected to be skipper Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria and Remo Frueler. Atalanta’s Remo Freuler is the likeliest goal-scorer of the three. A goal from the 27-year-old is trading at 3.3.

The front three is expected to be comprised of Haris Seferovic, Josip Drmic and Breel Embolo. Seferovic is the likeliest source of goals for his side. A goal from the SL Benfica man is trading at 2.45, whereas a goal from Josip Drmic is trading at 2.65.

Predicted lineups:

Denmark – Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Jens Stryger Larsen, Peter Ankersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Dolberg, Christian Gytkjaer.

Switzerland – Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Kevin Mbabu, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Frueler, Haris Seferovic, Josip Drmic, Breel Embolo.

