Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Manchester City will face Dinamo Zagreb on the final match-day of the group stage in the Champions League. The match is going to be really important for Dinamo Zagreb with regards to their qualification for the next round. Whether they go through or not, will depend on the result of this match. Dinamo Zagreb have to win the match at any cost to qualify and on the same day Shakhtar Donetsk should have to drop points against Atalanta in the other match.

On the other hand, Manchester City have already qualified for the next round as the group topper with 11 points from five matches so far. So, the result of this match will not affect their qualification in any way.

As per BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this match. Odds of 1.83 favour a City win. Further, a win for the hosts is placed at 3.35, while a draw is placed at 3.65.

Team News:

Dinamo Zagreb:

Dinamo Zagreb will come into the match with the aim of collecting all three points. Manager Nenad Bjelica is expected to field his side with a 4-1-4-1 formation. Danijel Zagorac will be there in goal for the home team in this match. Francois Moubandje, Dino Peric, Kevin Theophile-Catherine and Mario Situm will feature in the defence for the home side.

Nikola Moro is expected to play as defensive midfielder in this match. Mislav Orsic, Amer Gojak, Lovro Majer and Damian Kadzior will be the four attacking midfielders for Dinamo Zagreb. Mario Gavranovic will be present as the lone centre-forward for the home side.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that the game will have three goals, with odds of 3.95 in its favour.

Manchester City:

Manchester City have a busy packed schedule in December. Pep Guardiola will be hoping to make some changes in the starting lineup of his side in this match. Young talents like Phil Foden and Eric Garcia are expected to start for the away side. On the other hand, Sergio Aguero will be missing the game due to his recent injury.

Despite that, 1-1 is the most favoured score-line based on the odds (6.8) on BigPesa. However, the home side will be desperate for a win, as they look to secure qualification to the next round.

Predicted Lineups:

Dinamo Zagreb: (4-1-4-1)

Danijel Zagorac; Francois Moubandje, Dino Peric, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Mario Situm; Nikola Moro; Mislav Orsic, Amer Gojak, Lovro Majer, Damian Kadzior; Mario Gavranovic.

Manchester City: (4-3-3)

Ederson Moraes; Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, John Stones, João Cancelo; David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva.