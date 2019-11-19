Ecuador vs Colombia - Match Preview and Betting Tips - International Friendlies 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Nov 2019, 11:40 IST SHARE

Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Ecuador will lock horns against Colombia on Wednesday in a friendly encounter. Ecuador will be high on confidence after their win against Trinidad and Tobago in the previous friendly match, which they won 3-0. However, Argentina demolished Ecuador last month by a margin of 6-1. So, Ecuador will now have to be more cautious against a heavyweight side like Colombia in the next match.

On the other hand, Colombia edged past Peru in the previous match, thanks to a goal from Alfredo Morelos in second half injury time. However, they were beaten by Algeria by a margin of 3-0 in the previous International break. Colombia has one of the most balanced squads in Latin America at this moment and they will be eyeing to maintain their winning streak against Ecuador on Wednesday.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that the Colombians are the favourites to win the match, with odds of 1.9 in their favour.

Last meeting between these two sides:

Colombia were victorious against Ecuador in the previous meeting between these two sides in World Cup Qualification round two years ago. Colombia also earned a victory against Ecuador by a margin of 3-1 in the World Cup Qualifier match in 2016.

Due to this, BigPesa has odds of 1.9, in favour of a win for Colombia. A draw is valued at 3.2, while a win for Ecuador is valued at 3.55.

Will we see an intense game between the two sides this time?

These two Latin American sides like to play physical football and that's why the match is expected to be intense. Ecuador will be relying on their star centre-forward Enner Valencia in the match against Colombia. He has scored two goals in the previous match against Trinidad and Tobago and is in red hot form.

However, it will not be easy to break the defensive unit of Colombia. So, an exciting contest is certainly coming our way on Wednesday. BigPesa suggests that the game is expected to have a couple of goals (3.3), with 1-1 being the most favoured score-line (7.0).