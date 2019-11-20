Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg Match Preview and Betting Tips – Bundesliga 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Nov 2019, 16:45 IST SHARE

KAA Gent v VfL Wolfsburg: Group I - UEFA Europa League

The two teams who will meet each other at the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt on Saturday (November 23) are having a tough time this season. After reaching the UEFA Europa League semi-finals last year, Eintracht Frankfurt is currently struggling in the eighth position in Bundesliga.

Adolf Hutter’s side has had a roller-coaster season, as Frankfurt has failed to win two consecutive Bundesliga games. Having said that, it is also noteworthy to mention that they haven’t lost two consecutive Bundesliga games in this season. However, Hutter would want stability in terms of performances.

On the other hand, last season’s sixth-placed VfL Wolfsburg started their campaign brilliantly this time around, with a streak of nine unbeaten games. But they are winless in their last four games, and are desperate to turn things around quickly.

Last Meeting between the sides

VfL Wolfsburg last met Eintracht Frankfurt in April of this year. In what was a thoroughly entertaining game for the neutral, Jonathan de Guzman’s late goal gave Frankfurt a slender lead. However, John Brooks’ 90th minute equalizer earned the hosts a crucial point.

Two factors keep Eintracht Frankfurt slightly ahead

There is not a great deal to separate the two teams, but two things are working in Eintracht Frankfurt’s favour – Wolfsburg’s horrendous form and the home support at Commerzbank-Arena.

Hence, they are the favourites to get a victory on Saturday. A home victory for Adolf Hutter’s side is trading at 1.95 on Bigpesa, whereas a victory for Oliver Glasner’s team is trading at 3.2. A draw, trading at 3.4, is the least plausible option.

Frankfurt’s formidable attack unlikely to score plenty against Wolfsburg’s solid defence

Advertisement

Though Frankfurt might have struggled with their consistency in this season, they have been pretty consistent in the goal scoring front. Hutter’s side has netted 21 times, the most by any team currently out of the top six. On the other hand, Wolfsburg has been pretty well-organised in defence. They have conceded only 10 times, the least by any team.

Hence, it is a case of a good attack up against a great defence. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular option and is trading at 2.02. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 3.1. Chances over 3.5 goals are trading at 2.32, whereas fewer than 3.5 goals are trading at 1.45.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.