Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Wolfsburg – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Bundesliga 2019-20

Eintracht Frankfurt reached the semi-finals of UEFA Europa League last season, and could have even advanced to the finals had it not been for the heroics of Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, things are not as smooth for Adolf Hutter’s team this season.

With 17 points from 11 games, Frankfurt are somehow clinging on to the top half of the points table. However, only two points separate them from the sixth position. A victory on Saturday (November 23) against VfL Wolfsburg at the Commerzbank-Arena might catapult their place to fifth.

With equal points but a slightly poor goal difference, sitting right behind them is VfL Wolfsburg. Like Frankfurt, they are also targeting a finish inside the top six. Hence, the match on Saturday is extremely crucial for both the sides.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Eintracht Frankfurt

Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow is expected to guard the goal against VfL Wolfsburg for Adolf Hutter’s team. Frankfurt have conceded 16 goals so far in the competition. A clean sheet from Ronnow is trading at 3.2 on Bigpesa.

Hutter is expected to play out a 3-5-2 formation. The three-man defence is expected to be comprised of David Abraham, Makoto Hasebe and in-demand Austrian Martin Hinteregger.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Sebastian Rode, Danny da Costa, Gelson Fernandes, Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow. Bas Dost and man of the hour Goncalo Paciencia is expected to line up in attack.

Eintracht Frankfurt to score one goal is trading at 2.75, whereas Paciencia & Co. to score two goals is trading at 3.1. Frankfurt to win either half is trading at 1.52, whereas Hutter’s side to score in both halves is trading at 2.65.

2. VFL Wolfsburg

Austrian goalkeeper Pavao Pervan has done a good job for the Wolves so far. Wolfsburg have conceded only 10 goals, the least by any team in Bundesliga this season. A clean sheet for Parvan against Eintracht Frankfurt is trading at 4.6.

Oliver Glasner is expected to play out a 3-4-3 formation. The three-man defence is expected to be comprised of Jeffrey Bruma, Robin Knoche and Marcel Tisserand.

The four-man midfield line-up is expected to be comprised of William, Jerome Roussillon, Josuha Guilavogui and Maximilian Arnold. The front three is expected to feature Felix Klaus, Josip Brekalo and Wout Weghorst.

VfL Wolfsburg to score one goal is trading at 2.37, whereas Glasner’s side to net two goals is trading at 3.5. Wolfsburg to win either half is trading at 2.07, whereas the Wolves to score in both halves is trading at 3.75.

Predicted lineups:

Eintracht Frankfurt – Frederik Ronnow, David Abraham, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Sebastian Rode, Danny da Costa, Gelson Fernandes, Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Bas Dost, Goncalo Paciencia.

VFL Wolfsburg – Pavao Pervan, Jeffrey Bruma, Robin Knoche, Marcel Tisserand, William, Jerome Roussillon, Josuha Guilavogui, Maximilian Arnold, Felix Klaus, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst.

