England vs Bulgaria Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

‘The Three Lions’ will lock horns with ‘The Lions’ on Saturday (September 7) at the Wembley Stadium in London, for three points in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Hosts England have been doing remarkably well since the appointment of Gareth Southgate as head coach. After a successful outing in the FIFA World Cup, they finished 3rd in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League. They are also doing well in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, having scored 10 goals from just 2 games.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, did not get the start they would have wanted. They started off with draws against Montenegro and Kosovo, but were beaten 2-1 by Czech Republic. In their last match against Kosovo, Krasimir Balakov’s men lost 2-3 in front of their fans at Sofia.

Last Meeting between the sides

England last met Bulgaria in 2011, when Fabio Capello was managing the Three Lions. John Terry & Co. registered a 3-0 victory, courtesy a Gary Cahill strike and a brace from Wayne Rooney. Earlier they met in 2010, when England won 4-0, thanks to a Jermain Defoe hat-trick.

Only one favourite

Given the current form of England and that of their opposition, even the most optimistic of Bulgaria fans will not expect a miracle. Southgate’s men are expected to bag full 3 points without any hiccups.

An England win is hence, trading at 1.05 on Bigpesa.com. A win for the Bulgarians is trading at 35. On the other hand, a draw is trading at 8.4, but that too seems highly unlikely.

England attackers likely to enjoy the outing

England have already scored 10 goals in just 2 games, the highest in their group. On the contrary, Bulgaria have conceded 7 goals so far, the second highest in Group A.

Hence, fans at the Wembley Stadium might be in for quite a handful of goals. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.17. But trading at 2.25, the goal range of 4-6 is not very far off either. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.59, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.12.

Hurri’Kane’ expected, yet again

England’s stalwart attacker Harry Kane found the back of the net in the North London derby against Arsenal last week, and is the likeliest goal scorer of the match. A Kane goal is trading at 1.22. A Raheem Sterling goal is trading at 1.51, whereas a Marcus Rashford goal is trading at 1.26.

