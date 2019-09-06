England vs Bulgaria – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Switzerland v England - UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff

After securing the 3rd place in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, the ‘Three Lions’ will be back in action this Saturday (September 7) against Bulgaria, for a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match.

Gareth Southgate has completely revolutionized the English football team ever since he has been appointed as the head coach. Constantly experimenting with his team, he has called up two promising younsters in Mason Mount and James Maddison for the Bulgaria match.

Krasimir Balakov’s men are going through a difficult phase. They have collected only 2 points from 4 games and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table. The Lions will need to turn things in their favour quickly; else their hopes of making it to UEFA Euro 2020 would be all but gone.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. England

Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was not highly rated by many when Gareth Southgate made him his number 1 keeper. But the 25-year-old has done a phenomenal job thus far.

Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Chilwell are expected to form the backbone of Southgate’s team. Long time servants Kyle Walker and John Stones have been left out of the squad.

Southgate might try to incorporate the newbies in his team, but he can also opt for the familiar 4-3-3 formation. In such a case, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley and Jesse Lingard might form the midfield. Lingard is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst the trio. A goal from Lingard is trading at 2.31.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho are expected to lead the lines for the Three Lions. Kane is the likeliest goal-scorer for his side.

2. Bulgaria

Ludogorets' shot-stopper Plamen Iliev is expected to be under the goal for Krasimir Balakov's team. Having conceded 7 goals in 4 games, Bulgaria's defensive record has been poor.

Balakov is expected to stick with his preferred 4-4-2 formation. In that scenario, the back four will comprise of Strahil Popov, Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov and Ivan Goranov.

Georgi Milanov and Simeon Slavchev are expected to be deployed at the centre of the park, with Galin Ivanov and Kiril Despodov playing on the wings. Sturm Graz’s right winger Kiril Despodov is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst these players. A Despodov goal is trading at 5.6.

Bulgaria’s legendary skipper Ivelin Popov is expected to lead the lines for his team, with Daniel Mladenov giving him company. Trading at 4.9, Popov is the likeliest goal-scorer for his side.

Predicted lineups:

England – Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Jesse Lingard, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho.

Bulgaria – Plamen Iliev, Strahil Popov, Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Ivan Goranov, Georgi Milanov, Simeon Slavchev, Galin Ivanov, Kiril Despodov, Ivelin Popov, Daniel Mladenov.

