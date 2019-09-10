England vs Kosovo Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

On paper, a match between the 4th ranked team and the 120th ranked team doesn’t seem too attractive. But don’t let the rankings fool you, because Kosovo will leave no stone unturned when they will go against England on Tuesday at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Three Lions are flying high under the guidance of Gareth Southgate. After reaching the semi-finals of both the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Nations League, they have won each of their three UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier games. They have scored 14 goals in those matches, while they have shipped just one goal.

When the groups were announced, who would have thought that Kosovo will be the team sitting in the 2nd position of Group A? But the Dardanians have taken the footballing fraternity by surprise. They have eight points from four games, with two wins and as many draws in the qualifiers.

Last Meeting between the sides

Bernard Challandes’ side never got an opportunity to lock horns with mighty England. Hence, they will be creating history at Southampton’s home ground on Tuesday.

England favourites to win, but Kosovo will not go down without a fight

Though the match is not expected to be as one-sided as the rankings predict, Kosovo will need something special to stop Harry Kane & Co. Though Challandes’ men defeated the formidable Czech Republic in their last game, repeating the same against England will take twice the effort.

A home victory for the Three Lions is trading at 1.22 on Bigpesa, whereas a draw is trading at 5.4. The odds of Dardanians pulling off an upset at the St Mary’s Stadium is trading at 10.

Is the English attack too hot for Kosovo?

Though Bernard Challandes’ defence has done a good job so far, conceding only five teams. Southgate’s men are averaging more than 4 goals per game in this competition so keeping English attackers quiet might be too tough an ask.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular. It is trading at 2.05. Trading at 2.5, the goal range of 4-6 is not far off either. Over 3 goals are trading at 1.81, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.82.

