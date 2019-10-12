Estonia vs Germany – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Germany v Poland - Group C: UEFA Euro 2016

The world champions of 2014 couldn’t even qualify for the round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2018. Highly-rated German coach Joachim Low was at the receiving end of countless harsh criticism, but he showed courage and decided to change the complexion of his side.

Scrapping the old, well-settled German side, Low began searching for new blood. After a year since that disappointment, Germany has improved a lot. With four wins in five games, they are sitting at the top of Group C of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

On Sunday (October 13), they will face the side who are sitting at the bottom of the table – Estonia. Kavel Voolaid’s side is struggling to get things going, and nothing has worked for them yet. They will be hoping for a miracle at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Estonia

Kavel Voolaid is expected to dish out a 4-3-3 formation against Germany. Though Sergei Lepmets conceded eight goals the last time he was up against the German attackers, the FCI Levadia man is expected to be under the bar once again.

The four-man defence is expected to comprise of Artur Pikk, Karol Mets, Taijo Teniste and Nikita Baranov. Mattias Kait, Konstantin Vassiljev and FC Flora’s young midfielder Vladislav Kreida are expected to be stationed in front of them.

Erik Sorga, Henrik Ojamaa and Sergei Zenjov are expected to form the attacking trio. Over 2.5 goals in the match are trading at 1.18 on Bigpesa. In terms of the correct score, 3-0 victory for Germany is trading at 6.6. 6+ goals are the most popular option and are trading at 3.45.

2. Germany

Though Marc-Andre ter Stegen was under the bar in Germany’s last game against Argentina, veteran Manuel Neuer is expected to wear the armband in the match against Estonia on Sunday.

Just like what he did in the match against Argentina, Joachim Low is expected to play out a 3-4-3 formation. Niklas Sule, Niklas Stark and Emre Can are expected to be the three centre-backs.

Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg are expected to be the wingbacks, with Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz playing in the middle. Serge Gnabry, Julian Brandt and Timo Werner are expected to complete the team. The 4-5 goal range is the most popular and is trading at 2.46. Germany to win both halves is trading at 1.49.

Predicted lineups:

Estonia – Sergei Lepmets, Artur Pikk, Karol Mets, Taijo Teniste, Nikita Baranov, Mattias Kait, Konstantin, Vladislav Kreida, Erik Sorga, Henrik Ojamaa, Sergei Zenjov.

Germany – Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Niklas Stark, Emre Can, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Julian Brandt, Timo Werner.

