Estonia vs Netherlands Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 08 Sep 2019, 15:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

The runners-up of FIFA World Cup 2008, Netherlands, were not even a part of the greatest footballing spectacle just eight years later. But since then, the Oranje have made a great recovery and recently secured second position in the inaugural edition of UEFA Nations League.

Ronald Koeman’s boys are now looking forward to securing their place in the UEFA Euro 2020. They have got six points from three games so far, but both of their matches against Germany are out of the equation now. They defeated Joachim Loe’s side 4-2 on Friday (September 6) after losing 3-2 in the first encounter.

They will be taking on Estonia on Monday (September 9). The Blueshirts are yet to open their points tally, and have lost all four of their games. They will have to put up a great show to stop the flying Dutchmen from registering their third victory.

Last Meeting between the sides

When the two sides last met in September 2013, a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw was played out. Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie scored for Netherlands. Earlier that year, the Oranje got a very comfortable 3-0 win, with Rafael van der Vaart, Robin van Persie and Ruben Schaken scoring the goals.

Netherlands clearly the favourite

The last team Karel Voolaid’s team would have wanted to face at this moment is Netherlands. Such is the gulf in both quality and form in the two teams that there is only one clear cut favourite to take three points from the Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

A Netherlands victory is trading at 1.04 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a draw is trading at 8.4. For obvious reasons, a victory for the Blueshirts is trading at 45. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Goals galore in Tallinn on the cards

Advertisement

Voolaid’s defence has conceded 14 goals so far, the most by any team from Group C. On the other hand, Netherlands have scored 10 goals from just three games. Hence, fans can expect to see quite a few goals in Tallinn on Monday.

The goal range of 2-3 is trading at 2.1. Not far from it is the goal range of 4-6, which is trading at 2.37. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.7, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.96.

Dutch attacking trio expected to get goals

Three of the 10 goals that the Dutch have scored so far have come from Memphis Depay. The ex-Manchester United player has improved considerably since he has shifted to the role of a striker. He is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A Depay goal is trading at 1.4. Goals from Quincy Promes and Ryan Babel, the other two members of Koeman’s front three, are trading at 1.7 and 1.73 respectively.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.