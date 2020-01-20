Everton FC vs Newcastle United - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League

Fans at Goodison Park will witness two managers with years of experience behind them trying to outsmart each other when Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and Steve Bruce’s Newcastle united face off in a midtable clash.

Everton FC have endured a terrible start to their campaign. Though their management initially decided to have faith on the then manager Marco Silva, they finally pulled the trigger and replaced him with Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffess have since been impressive, but they know they still have a long way to go.

Newcastle United supporters were not very optimistic about their side this season, and many expected the Magpies to be a contender for relegation. However, Steve Bruce’s tactics worked well for the side, and they have been a part of the top half of the points table for a long time.

Last Meeting between the sides

Newcastle last met Everton just a few weeks ago. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored first to give the Toffees an early lead, but Fabian Schar equalized for the hosts in St James’ Park. However, their joy was short-lives as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the visitors again to secure a 2-1 victory.

Ancelotti effect likely to continue

Bruce’ Newcastle United might have had a good season so far, but their form has taken a dive recently. At the time of writing this, they were winless in their last four Premier League games. On the other hand, Everton are looking rejuvenated since Ancelotti’s arrival, and have won three of their last four league games (till the match against Brighton).

Hence, the Toffees are expected to win on Tuesday. A win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side is trading at 1.51 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Steve Bruce’s team is trading at 6.6. A draw is trading at 4.3.

Defences likely to concede, but poor attacks unlikely to score many

Neither of Everton and Newcastle United have been extremely impressive in front of goal so far. While the Toffess have found the back of the net 25 times, Newcastle have scored only 21 goals so far. However, both teams have got a troublesome defence.

Hence, though not many, a few goals can be expected for Tuesday. The goal range of 2-3 is trading at 1.94, whereas the goal range of 4-5 is trading 3.55. Both teams to score is trading at 1.98, whereas both teams not to score is trading 1.83.

