Everton FC vs Norwich City – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

When Everton will face Norwich City at the Goodison Park on Saturday (November 23), more eyes will be on the coaches than on the players. After a horrendous start to their campaigns, the jobs of both Everton boss Marco Silva and Norwich City manager Daniel Farke are under scrutiny.

Everton are sitting at the 15th position in points table at the moment, far from where their fans would want them to be. They are just six points from the relegation zone, and are in desperate need for some points.

But perhaps, the team most desperate for some points is Norwich City. With just seven points from 12 games, Norwich City is sitting at the very bottom of the table. Things can change quickly, but Farke’s team is currently not showing signs of improvement.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Everton FC

English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is expected to be under the bar against Norwich City. Everton’s defence has not been very compact this season, and Pickford has not been in his usual best either. A clean sheet from Pickford is trading at 2.23 on Bigpesa.

Marco Silva is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be feature Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Lucas Digne. Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin are expected to operate from slightly ahead.

Cenk Tosun is expected to be the lone man forward, with Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison operating from behind. From the predicted XI, Richarlison is the likeliest to get a goal. A goal from the Brazilian attacker is trading at 2.42.

Everton to score in both halves is trading at 1.99, whereas the Toffees to win both the halves is trading at 3.05. Richarlison & Co. to win either half is trading at 3.35.

2. Norwich City

In an underperforming Norwich City team, Tim Krul is one of the rare players who can hold his head high. He is expected to be under the goal against Everton. A clean sheet from the veteran is trading at 7.2.

Daniel Farke is expected to play out a 4-1-4-1 formation. Max Aarons, Alexander Tettey, Ben Godfrey and Jamaal Lewis are expected to play in defence, with Tom Trybull playing as the central defensive midfielder.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Emiliano Buendia, Kenny McClean, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez. Finnish striker Teemu Pukki is expected to be the lone man up front.

Pukki is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from Pukki is trading at 3.3. Norwich City to score in both halves is trading at 6, whereas the Canaries to win either half is trading at 3.35.

Predicted lineups:

Everton FC – Jordan Pickford, Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Morgan Schneiderlin, Cenk Tosun, Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

Norwich City – Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Alexander Tettey, Ben Godfrey, Jamaal Lewis, Emiliano Buendia, Kenny McClean, Marco Stiepermann, Onel Hernandez, Teemu Pukki, Tom Trybull.

