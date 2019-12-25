Everton vs Burnley - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

26th December (Thursday) is going to be a very special day for Everton. It will mark the first time when Carlo Ancelotti, the veteran manager who has won a plethora of trophies, will sit in the dugout for the Toffees, as Everton will look to unlock their full potential.

Their management aimed for an European spot, but under Marco Silva, Everton almost slipped into the relegation zone. Interim manager Duncan Ferguson has done a decent job, but it is now time for Carlo Ancelotti to take the team to new heights.

They will face a team who were taken to new heights by their manager Sean Dyche. Under Dyche, Burnley got a chance to feature in the playoffs of UEFA Europa League. Though they are not as strong as they then used to be, Burnley are still a very formidable outfit.

Last Meeting between the sides

When Everton last met Burnley in October of this year, things were very edgy. The match went goalless for majority of the game, and Seamus Coleman’s red card was the only thing to talk about. However, Jeff Hendrick broke the deadlock later in the game to seal three points for Burnley.

Carlo Ancelotti likely to start with a win

At the time of writing this, Everton did not lose a single game in 90 minutes under Duncan Ferguson. The club legend changed things around in Goodison Park, and the revamped Everton side looked very threatening. Though Burnley are dangerous on their day, getting points from Goodison Park might be too big a task.

Hence, the Toffees are the favourites to win on Thursday. A win for Carlo Ancelotti is trading at 1.62 on Bigpesa, whereas a win Sean Dyche’s side is trading at 4.5. A draw is trading at 3.55.

Expect goals on Thursday

Despite having two of England’s best goalkeepers, both Burnley and Everton have conceded plenty of goals. Their combined tally of goals conceded reads 58.

Hence, both sets of attackers are likely to be on the hunt on Thursday. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.73 on Bigpesa, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.84. Both teams to score is trading at 1.73, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 1.84.