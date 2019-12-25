Everton vs Burnley – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Everton Unveil New Manager Carlo Ancelotti

December 26 (Thursday) will mark the beginning of a new era. It will be the first time when Carlo Ancelotti, a UEFA Champions League winning manager, will be sitting in the Everton dugout at the Goodison Park, as the Toffees will take on Burnley.

Everton’s team management showed a lot of ambition and gave former manager Marco Silva a big transfer budget, but neither Silva’s signings nor his tactics worked for the Merseyside team. Duncan Ferguson did a great job as the interim manager, but it is now time for Ancelotti to do what he does best.

His first match will not be easy, as Sean Dyche’s Burnley is a tough nut to crack. Burnley is currently stationed in the tenth position with 24 points from 18 games.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Everton FC

New manager, Carlo Ancelotti might make many changes in the team, but he is not expected to touch the goalkeeping position. England’s number one Jordan Pickford is expected to be under the goal post on Thursday. A clean sheet from Pickford is trading at 2.35 on Bigpesa.com.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to play out a straight 4-4-2 formation. The four-man backline is expected to comprise Djibril Sidibe, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne.

The four-man midfield is expected to feature Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are expected to pair up in attack.

Everton to score two goals is trading at 3.1, whereas Carlo Ancelotti’s side to score more than three goals in his first game in charge is trading at 3.05. Everton to score in both halves is trading at 2.55.

2. Burnley FC

England manager Gareth Southgate might be watching the game closely, as his first-choice and second-choice keeper will be in action. Nick Pope is expected to guard the goal for Burnley on Thursday. A clean sheet from him is trading at 4.8.

Sean Dyche is expected to select a starting XI according to the 4-3-3 formation. The four-man defence is expected to showcase Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Erik Pieters.

The midfield lineup is expected to feature Jeff Hendrick, Daniel Drinkwater, Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil. Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes are expected to form the intimidating attacking pair for Burnley.

Burnley FC to score one goal is trading at 2.27, whereas the Clarets failing to break Everton’s defence is trading at 2.19. Burnley to win both halves is trading at 11, whereas Sean Dyche’s team to score in both halves is trading at 5.4.

Predicted lineups:

Everton FC – Jordan Pickford, Djibril Sidibe, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley FC – Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Jeff Hendrick, Daniel Drinkwater, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes.