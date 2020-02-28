Everton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st March 2020

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

An in-form Manchester United side travel to Goodison Park to face Everton as Premier League action returns after European commitments in midweek.

Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Everton's fortunes have turned around since the arrival of three-time UEFA Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. Currently sitting in 11th place on the table, the Toffees looked doomed at the start of the season under former manager Marco Silva but have seen a significant turnaround under the Italian. Ancelotti has, so far, overseen nine Premier League fixtures of which Everton have recorded two wins, two draws and two losses, both of which were away to Manchester City and Arsenal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils have been in fine form in recent weeks, having registered an impressive 2-0 against Chelsea in their own backyard. New signing Bruno Fernandes has galvanised the United midfield and has added a much-needed creative spark in the final third. After their imperious 5-0 dismantling of Club Brugge during their midweek fixture in the UEFA Europa League, they will look to continue their push for a spot in the top four.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Everton head into the fixture with the 6th best home record in the Premier League. Out of 13 fixtures played at Goodison Park, the Toffees have won 7, lost 3 and drawn 3. Manchester United rank 8th in terms of away records in the league, having won 4, drawn 3 and lost 6 games away from home.

5 of these sides' last 10 league meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored in the match, with the last goalless draw being played back in 2004. The Toffees, however, have won 4 out of their last 7 home league games against their next opponents.

Manchester United have kept 5 clean sheets in their last 10 Premier League fixtures, winning 5, losing 4 and drawing 1 in that period. Everton, in stark contrast, have kept just 3 clean sheets in the same period, winning 5, drawing 3 and losing 2.

Manchester United have scored 15 goals in their last 10 league games, while Everton have scored 16 in the same period. Everton are also been unbeaten in their last 6 league fixtures at Goodison Park, since the dismissal of Marco Silva.

Everton vs Manchester United Prediction

After a string of questionable performances under Solskjaer, United finally do seem to be picking up the pace as we enter the business end of the season. Everton will be a perfect test of this new-look Red Devils side with the additions of Fernandes and Odion Ighalo seemingly lifting the spirits of the team both on and off the pitch.

Everton's defensive woes are there for the world to see, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have been the stars of the show in recent weeks. They have contributed to 7 goals in their last 6 outings, further highlighting the threat that the Merseysiders pose in the attacking third.

Considering this as well as the fact that United have won their last 2 league fixtures by an aggregate of 5-0, we could be set to witness a high-octane clash at Goodison Park. With the returning Scott McTominay entering the fray along with the momentum arguably favouring United, Solskjaer's men could scrape a win in Merseyside.

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Given Everton's fine form and their home advantage, expect them to go toe-to-toe with the Red Devils who are vying for a top 4 spot. They beat Solskjaer's men by a score of 4-0 there last season and although it might not be a similar outcome, expect a high-scoring encounter at Goodison Park.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United win/draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Richarlison to score anytime: Yes