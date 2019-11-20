Everton vs Norwich City -Match Preview and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

The two teams who will meet at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Saturday (November 23), started their campaigns with a lot of ambition. Things were also going smooth in the first few weeks. Everton lost just one game in their first four games, while newly promoted Norwich City defeated Newcastle United and almost pulled off an upset against Chelsea.

But both the teams went down a spiral of misfortune after that. Aiming to hit foreign shores, Everton have managed to accumulate just 14 points from 12 games, and are now just six points off the relegation zone. One or two more defeats might mean the end of road for their manager Marco Silva.

On the other hand, after a wonderful EFL Championship 2018/19, Norwich City fans expected their team to fare well in the top division. But after 12 matches into the tournament, the Canaries are at the very bottom of the points table, with just seven points.

Last meeting between the sides-

Everton and Norwich City last met in May of 2016, at the Goodison Park. Everton registered a comfortable 3-0 victory, thanks to goals from James McCarthy, Leighton Baines and Kevin Mirallas. Back in December 2011, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw. Wes Hoolahan and Romelu Lukaku were the scorers.

Everton likely to win against bottom-dwellers

Everton might be going through a bad patch, but Norwich City’s performances have been terrible thus far. Daniel Farke’s men have not won a single of their last seven Premier League encounters, and are looking as the likeliest candidates to get relegated.

Hence, the Toffees are expected to get all three points from the game. A win for Everton is trading at 1.42 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Norwich City is trading at 7.6. A draw is trading at 5.

Norwich City’s clueless defence expected to make way for goals-

Both Everton and Norwich City have struggled in front of the goal, but Everton have been a lot more compact defensively. They have conceded 18 goals so far, the least by any bottom six teams. On the other hand, Norwich City have conceded 28 goals, the second most in this competition.

Hence, goals are expected on Saturday. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 2.2. Trading at 3.2, the goal range of 4-5 is just behind it. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.83, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.91 on Bigpesa.