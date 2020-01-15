FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Bundesliga

bhuvesh.lal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The position Borussia Dortmund are in at the moment in the Bundesliga points table, number four, is definitely not what their fans expect them to be in. Tied on points with the fifth-placed side Schalke 04, Dortmund know they will have to increase their tempo to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

The management has given coach Lucien Favre exactly the right kind of player needed at the club in Erling Braut Haland. The signing of the Norwegian wonderkid from Red Bull Salzburg can be considered as one of the buys of the season and fans are excited to see him in action.

That day might not be far away, as Haaland might be in action this Saturday (January 18), when Dortmund will take on FC Augsburg at the WWK Arena. Augsburg are enjoying a good run of form recently, and have lost just one of their last seven Bundesliga games.

Last Meeting between the sides

When Borussia Dortmund last faced Augsburg, things didn’t go as planned for Martin Schmidt’s side. Dortmund ran riot and destroyed Augsburg’s defence, scoring as many as five goals. Paco Alcacer scored two of those goals, while Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt were also in the scoresheet.

Favre’s men expected to win

Though FC Augsburg might be having a good season this time around, Borussia Dortmund might prove to be too big a fish to catch for them. With their latest addition to the squad, Favre’s men are expected to have it easy against Augsburg.

Hence, the Black and Yellow are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for Lucien Favre’s side is trading at 1.57 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Martin Schmidt’s team is trading at 4.3. A draw is trading at 4.

Dortmund’s fiery attack likely to have a field day

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund’s main problem has been with their defence this season, as they have conceded the most number of goals by a top six side. Things have been pretty good on the attacking forefront, and with the introduction of Haaland, they are expected to become more lethal.

Augsburg, on the other hand, have conceded the most number of goals by a team outside bottom seven. Hence, a goal fest might be on the cards for Saturday. Over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.58, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.05. Both teams to score is trading at 1.45, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 2.33.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.