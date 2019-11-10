FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – La Liga 2019/20

FC Barcelona is going through a very strange phase currently. Ernesto Valverde’s team is sitting on top of both La Liga and Group F of UEFA Champions League, but such is the expectation of fans that the majority of them want the club to part ways with their manager.

Valverde’s job is under scrutiny, and an upset on Saturday (November 9) at the Camp Nou might result in contract termination. Hence, all eyes will be at Camp Nou where Barcelona will take on Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo is having a horrific season. With just nine points from 12 games, they are languishing at 18th place. Their fans will be hoping that things will change for good under their new manager Oscar Garcia.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. FC Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to guard the goal against Celta Vigo. Barcelona’s defence has been under scrutiny many times, since they have conceded the most number of goals amongst the top five teams. A clean sheet for ter Stegen is trading at 1.92 on Bigpesa.

Ernesto Valverde is expected to play out a 4-3-3 formation. Nelson Semedo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique are expected to form the backline of Valverde’s team.

The three-man midfield is expected to be comprised of Frenkie de Jong, Arthur Melo and Sergio Busquets. Arthur Melo is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the trio. A goal from the Brazilian midfielder is trading at 3.2.

Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi are expected to form the intimidating front three of Barcelona. Messi has scored six goals in this season. He is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Argentine maestro is trading at 1.24.

2. Celta Vigo

Ruben Blanco is expected to be the last line of defence of Oscar Garcia’s team. Though Celta Vigo possess a decent defence in this season, a clean sheet is highly unlikely. A clean sheet is trading at 9.

Garcia is expected to dish out a 4-4-2 formation. Hugo Mallo, Lucas Olaza, Jorge Saenz and Joseph Aidoo are expected to be the men entrusted with the task of keeping Messi & Co. quiet.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Denis Suarez, Rafinha, Stanislav Lobotka and Okay Yokuslu. Rafinha is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Brazilian is trading at 3.45.

Santi Mina and Iago Aspas are expected to pair up in attack. Iago Aspas has been struggling this season. The Spanish striker has managed to scored only twice in 12 appearances so far. But he is the likeliest Celta Vigo goal-scorer. A goal from Aspas is trading at 2.75.

Predicted Lineups:

FC Barcelona - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi.

Celta Vigo - Ruben Blanco, Hugo Mallo, Lucas Olaza, Jorge Saenz, Joseph Aidoo, Denis Suarez, Rafinha, Stanislav Lobotka, Okay Yokuslu, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas.