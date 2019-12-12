FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

With eight points from 14 matches, FC Koln isn't fighting relegation anymore. However, they are currently stationed at rock-bottom of the points table. They will cross swords with a soaring Bayer Leverkusen on 14th of December, who is currently in the sixth position. The visitors are at par with Schalke and Freiburg and just one point adrift of third-placed Borussia Dortmund. More importantly they are a point above the current champions Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen will be visiting Koln with an ambition to cement themselves in the top-tier of the competition. FC Koln last emerged victorious in October when they thrashed Paderborn in a barnstorming battle of ninety minutes.

Leverkusen, on the contrary, has been absolutely rampant as they went on squash Bayern, even playing with ten men for the last ten minutes of the game. In the ensuing encounter, they stomped Schalke, riding on Lucas Alario's brace.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this match, with odds of 1.74 in their favour.

Previous meeting between these two sides:

In the last three encounters, both the sides have tasted every flavour of the coin. Koln was victorious once, while Leverkusen won once. The other game petered out into an exciting 2-2 stalemate.

Will it be a cakewalk for Leverkusen?

Bayer's last defeat came a month back against aces Borussia Monchengladbach, in a bout that featured open-ended football. To add to Koln's current woes, Leverkusen's marksman, Lucas Alario is in red hot form and is raring to lead his team to glory.

With an abysmal run of play, FC Koln will have to conjure a miracle if they are willing to defy the odds. Based on the odds on BigPesa, the possibility of the game producing two or three goals is the same and is valued at 3.9. However, 1-1 is the most favoured score-line at odds of 6.4.