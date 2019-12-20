Fiorentina vs Roma - Match Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

With an exciting encounter in the making for the last three years now, Fiorentina will host a soaring Roma. Currently stationed in the fourth position, Roma has been in sublime touch over the last month as they have not been defeated for a while now. Coming afresh from a comprehensive victory against SPAL, the Romans will look forward to venturing into the den of the Violets and come out unharmed. Any spillage at the moment can cost them dearly with Cagliari breathing hot on their neck.

With four defeats and a draw in their past five Serie A encounters, Fiorentina will need to arrest their momentum and put in a solid performance. It will not be easy sailing for the Violet outfit, but Vincenzo Montella’s side has been performing well against big teams until now.

The odds on BigPesa, favour a win for the away side (2.5). Further, a win for the hosts is valued at 3.0, while a draw is valued at 3.6.

Team News:

Fiorentina: Their biggest hope for a win against Roma will not be available, as Franck Ribery has suffered a major blow to his ankle and will be undergoing surgery. They will also not be able to avail the services of Lorenzo Venuti and Rachid Ghezzal as well, as they are out with suspensions.

Despite that, the home side will try to push to get something out of the game. The match is expected to produce a couple of goals, with odds of 3.5 favouring the same on BigPesa.

Roma: One of their major sensations in the defence, Chris Smalling will be out of the contest, as he has a bruised knee and his expected date of return is still oblivious. Davide Santon and Javier Pastore are also going to miss the contest with a biceps femoris muscle injury and a bruised hip respectively. Daniel Fuzato will miss the game too with a suspension and will be expected to return by the 31st of December. Paulo Fonseca will look forward to field a similar squad against Fiorentina that warded off the Inter challenge with panache.

The odds on BigPesa favour a 1-1 draw, which is valued at 5.6. However, Roma will want to win this tie and prove the odds wrong.

Predictable Line ups:

Fiorentina: Bartłomiej Drągowski; Nikola Milenković; Germán Pezzella; Martín Cáceres; Pol Lirola; Erick Pulgar; Milan Badelj; Gaetano Castrovilli; Dalbert Henrique; Federico Chiesa; Kevin-Prince Boateng

Roma: Pau López; Alessandro Florenzi; Yıldırım Mert Çetin; Federico Fazio; Aleksandar Kolarov; Amadou Diawara; Jordan Veretout; Nicolò Zaniolo; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Diego Perotti; Edin Dzeko.