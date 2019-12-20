Fiorentina vs Roma Match Preview and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

ACF Fiorentina v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Come this Saturday, a struggling Fiorentina is going to host a soaring Roma in the 17th match-day of Serie A. Passing through a phrase of inconsistency, Fiorentina has lost three out of their last six games, while notching up victory in two and playing out a hard-fought draw against aces, Inter Milan.

Their visiting counterpart, Roma is relishing an unparalleled supremacy in their past few games and has tasted their last defeat in November against Parma. To counter, the only silver-lining in Fiorentina’s cloud, even Roma played out a goal-less stalemate against a soaring Inter.

Paulo Fonseca will look forward to building momentum against Vincenzo Montella’s wards, when these two Italian outfits cross swords in a bout of supremacy. The visitors are the favourites to win this match, based on the odds (2.5) on BigPesa.

Previous Meeting between two sides:

Roma’s last victory against Fiorentina came way back in 2017 when Gerson’s brace and a goal apiece from Kostas Manolas and Diego Perotti sailed them through a Fiorentina challenge. However, post this tie it has been all La Viola, who holds the sails towards them.

The last encounter produced a draw in a high-octane battle when German Pezzella and Gerson’s strikes for Fiorentina were repealed by Nicolo Zaniolo and Perotti. However, the game preceding the last encounter was elations intensified for the Violet outfit, as they thumped a depleted Roma by an astronomical margin of 7-1. A hat-trick from Federico Chiesa, laced with a brace from Giovanni Simeone helped Fiorentina to smash their counter-parts with rather ease.

As per BigPesa, The Romans are the favourites to win this tie. The odds of 2.5 favour a win for them. A win for the hosts is valued at 3.0, while a draw is valued at 3.6.

A thrilling encounter in the making?

Despite the difference between these two sides, this rivalry has always penned a different tale. With a hunger to improve their position in the league table, Vincenzo Motella will eye this encounter as a chance to overturn the deficit in quality. Also, to add to their advantages, this is a home game for La Viola.

Roma, on the contrary, has been in sublime form and will also look forward to carrying on the carnage that they have been doing since a month now. With a statement pending to validate their superiority, this game against a struggling Fiorentina will be the best chance for the visitors. The game is expected to have a couple of goals, with odds of 3.5 favouring the same on BigPesa.